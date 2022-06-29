‘Israel’ murders young Palestinian in Jenin Camp

Posted on by martyrashrakat

June 30, 2022

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English

Muhammad Maher Marei succumbed to the serious wounds that he sustained by Israeli occupation forces during their storming of the neighborhood of Jenin at dawn today.

Young Palestinian martyr Muhammad Maher Marei

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) directly opened live fire at young Palestinian Muhammad Maher Marei, 25, during a raid on Jenin Camp at dawn today.

The director of Khalil Suleiman Governmental Hospital confirmed to local Palestinian media that the young man from Jenin camp died as a result of being shot by occupation forces at dawn during confrontations in the city.

Pictures| From the farewell to the martyr Muhammad Marei, who was martyred of his injuries by the occupation bullets at dawn today pic.twitter.com/sgUGlkNHon — Palestine News 24/7 (@PaliNewsBot) June 29, 2022

Using excessive force, the IOF arrested two young men, Yahya Yousef Al-Jaafar and Ahmed Asaad Nabhan, after raiding the homes of their relatives in Al-Marah neighborhood in Jenin.

Simultaneously, Palestinians participated in a mass rally in protest of the Israeli violations through Jenin’s neighborhoods.

Local sources: a march in #Jenin this morning, following the announcement of the death of the young man, Muhammad Maher Marei. pic.twitter.com/ZQkoKvy4Ca — Palestine News 24/7 (@PaliNewsBot) June 29, 2022

Protesters held the body of the martyr on their shoulders and chanted slogans condemning the occupation’s crimes and its ongoing aggression against Jenin.

They also called for national Palestinian unity and the continuation of the struggle against the Israeli enemy.

The Israeli occupation forces have been actively storming Jenin Camp, aiming clearly at killing Palestinians and arresting others who, in turn, are confronting the occupation forces.

This is happening as Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet has recently given a green light for killing Palestinians.

“There are not and will not be limited for this war. We are granting full freedom of action to the army, the Shin Bet [domestic intelligence agency], and all security forces,” Bennet said last April.

Since the beginning of 2022, the IOF killed more than 70 Palestinians, 27 of them from Jenin and its camp including Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was covering an Israeli raid in Jenin.

"Israel" has been murdering #Palestinian children with the whole world standing silent.

According to a recent report, the Israeli occupation forces have murdered 15 Palestinian children throughout the occupied #WestBank so far this year. #Palestine pic.twitter.com/YDEpz9QWes — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) June 28, 2022

The assassination of Shireen Abu Akleh

When talking about Jenin, the name of Shireen Abu Akleh, famed Al Jazeera journalist and veteran reporter, comes to mind. Shireen was murdered on May 11 when Israeli occupation forces storming the Jenin refugee camp, north of the West Bank, shot her with a live bullet to the head as she was covering the events of the storming.

Read more: Forensic analysis proves IOF deliberately killed Shireen Abu Akleh

