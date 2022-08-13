Death toll from Israeli aggression on Gaza rises to 49

Posted on by martyrashrakat

August 12, 2022

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English

The Israeli occupation’s aggression on Gaza Strip has killed 49 Palestinians so far, and the death toll is expected to rise even further considering the atrocity of the aggression.

A wounded five-year-old Palestinian child is rushed to hospital after an Israeli air strike on Gaza City, on 5 August 2022. (AFP)

The death toll from the Israeli occupation’s latest aggression on Gaza Strip has risen to 49, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported on Friday.

The latest death that brought the toll to 49 was a 22-year-old Palestinian who “died at the hospital from severe wounds he sustained” during the latest round of Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, the Ministry said in a statement, referring to the Israeli occupation’s three-day long offensive on Gaza.

The Ministry had reported earlier that the aggression martyred 41 people, including 19 children and four women.

The death toll is expected to rise even further considering the critical injuries a lot of Palestinians sustained by the aggression, as at least one death case is reported almost daily.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said there were at least 360 people injured as a result of the arbitrary atrocious Israeli attacks on the Strip.

The Israeli occupation began on August 5 its aggression on the Gaza Strip, and Al-Quds Brigades announced that Tayseer Al-Jaabari, a military commander in the northern Gaza Strip, had been martyred.

Consequently, Al-Quds Brigades launched an operation in response to the Israeli occupation’s aggression on the Gaza Strip by launching salvoes of rockets toward the occupied Palestinian territories, in retaliation for the bombing.

Read next: Lian Al-Shaer, 10, killed by Israeli shrapnel brain tissue damage

During the second day of aggression, the Israeli occupation committed a horrifying crime in the Jabalya refugee camp, located in the northern Gaza Strip.

Five people were martyred, including three children, and many others were wounded.

As her mother and siblings were in another room baking bread, an Israeli shell struck outside her home, making her one of the first of at least 47 Palestinians who were killed during the three days of Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/EMamuGKWxu — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) August 10, 2022

Sources told Al Mayadeen Sunday that a ceasefire in Gaza has been reached agreeing to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s demands in full.

PIJ political chief Mohammad Al-Hindi said that “a formula for the Egyptian declaration of the truce agreement has been reached, and it includes Egypt’s commitment to work for the release of the two prisoners, Khalil Awawdeh and Bassam Al-Saadi.”

Read more: Gaza: ‘Israel’ butchers childhood, bereaved parents mourn in solitude

