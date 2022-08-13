Death toll from Israeli aggression on Gaza rises to 49

August 12, 2022
By Al Mayadeen English
The Israeli occupation’s aggression on Gaza Strip has killed 49 Palestinians so far, and the death toll is expected to rise even further considering the atrocity of the aggression.
The death toll from the Israeli occupation’s latest aggression on Gaza Strip has risen to 49, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported on Friday.
The latest death that brought the toll to 49 was a 22-year-old Palestinian who “died at the hospital from severe wounds he sustained” during the latest round of Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, the Ministry said in a statement, referring to the Israeli occupation’s three-day long offensive on Gaza.
The Ministry had reported earlier that the aggression martyred 41 people, including 19 children and four women.
The death toll is expected to rise even further considering the critical injuries a lot of Palestinians sustained by the aggression, as at least one death case is reported almost daily.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said there were at least 360 people injured as a result of the arbitrary atrocious Israeli attacks on the Strip.
The Israeli occupation began on August 5 its aggression on the Gaza Strip, and Al-Quds Brigades announced that Tayseer Al-Jaabari, a military commander in the northern Gaza Strip, had been martyred.
Consequently, Al-Quds Brigades launched an operation in response to the Israeli occupation’s aggression on the Gaza Strip by launching salvoes of rockets toward the occupied Palestinian territories, in retaliation for the bombing.
Read next: Lian Al-Shaer, 10, killed by Israeli shrapnel brain tissue damage
During the second day of aggression, the Israeli occupation committed a horrifying crime in the Jabalya refugee camp, located in the northern Gaza Strip.
Five people were martyred, including three children, and many others were wounded.
Sources told Al Mayadeen Sunday that a ceasefire in Gaza has been reached agreeing to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s demands in full.
PIJ political chief Mohammad Al-Hindi said that “a formula for the Egyptian declaration of the truce agreement has been reached, and it includes Egypt’s commitment to work for the release of the two prisoners, Khalil Awawdeh and Bassam Al-Saadi.”
Read more: Gaza: ‘Israel’ butchers childhood, bereaved parents mourn in solitude
