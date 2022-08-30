’Israel’ Postpones Karish Extraction Citing ’Technical Issue’, Still Worried of Hezbollah’s Threats

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

August 29, 2022

Source: ‘Israeli’ Media | Translated by Al-Ahed News

The Tel Aviv regime unveiled on Sunday what it referred to as the format of the deal being made with Lebanon to solve the maritime border dispute.

The ‘Israeli’ announcement was released by ‘Israeli’ Channel 12 as part of the leaks meant to circulate to test the other side’s reaction ahead of suggesting the official proposal by US mediator Amos Hochstein who is supposed to visit Lebanon in the next few days.

The Channel claimed in a Sunday report that a US-mediated deal between Lebanon and the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity will soon be reached.

The maritime borders will be “re-demarcated”, the report claims, in which two gas platforms will be constructed; the first will be in Lebanon and the second in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian waters.

However, part of the Lebanese gas platform will present in the ‘Israeli’-occupied marine area, which will be compensated financially.

The two platforms will be 5 kilometers apart in which the ‘balance of horror’ would be achieved to ‘prevent certain sides from attacking the ‘Israeli’ platform.’ The report also suggested that gas production from the Karish Platform would kick off in October, unlike estimations that preceded Hezbollah threats, in which the platform was set to start operating in September.

The ‘Israeli’ entity’s media claimed on Sunday that the date of extraction has been delayed until October due to ‘technical issues.’

Nevertheless, the ‘Israeli’ channel alleged that Hezbollah will take advantage of the time difference to escalate its messages against the ‘Israeli’ entity as ‘it wants to score an achievement in the naval struggle between Lebanon and ‘Israel.’ As a result, the ‘Israeli’ security establishment is readying for the possibility of a major escalation or even an all-out confrontation in wake of Hezbollah’s threats.

