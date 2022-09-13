On Russia vs. Ukraine, ‘I’m on US side’: Israeli general

Posted on by martyrashrakat

September 13, 2022 13:50

Source: Israeli Media

By Al Mayadeen English

The outgoing chief of the Israeli occupation’s Northern Command says “Israel” had learned “a lot” from the war in Ukraine that was “relevant” to a potential war with Hezbollah.

The head of the Israeli occupation Military Intelligence, Aharon Haliva

The head of the Israeli occupation Military Intelligence, Aharon Haliva, stressed Tuesday that he sides with the United States, “Israel’s” “most important strategic partner.”

During a conference, Haliva said that “I’ve been asked if I’m on the Ukrainian or Russian side. I’m on the side of the US,” adding that the “relationship with the US is one of Israel’s most important assets.”

In a similar context, the outgoing chief of the Israeli occupation’s Northern Command, Amir Baram, claimed that “Israel” had learned “a lot” from the war in Ukraine that was “relevant” to a potential war with Lebanese Hezbollah.

“We are examining the conflict, and will implement lessons learned for a future war in the north,” Baram said during an IOF ceremony.

Israeli firm selling anti-UAV systems to Ukraine through Poland

However, Israeli media said Monday that an Israeli arms manufacturer is supplying anti-UAV systems to Ukraine via Poland, citing a source in the arms firm, noting that the sales were conducted through Warsaw to circumvent “Tel Aviv’s” refusal to sell advanced arms to Ukraine.

The firm reportedly informed the Israeli Ministry of Security that it was selling arms to Poland, though it pretended not to know the latter was then giving the weapons to Kiev to use against Russia.

The anti-UAV systems enable their users to intercept and disrupt drones. Classified as “advanced defensive technology,” the systems are not approved for sale to Kiev, though “Tel Aviv” did not seem to be interested in foiling the deal.

It is noteworthy that the Israeli occupation uses anti-drone systems around the Gaza apartheid wall, the Palestinian-Lebanese borders, and the Palestinian-Syrian borders, with “Israel” claimed to be one of the world’s top developers and manufacturers of the technology with the involvement of various Israeli arms manufacturers, such as IAI, Elbit, and MCTECH.

Russian-Israeli tensions rising in recent months

In recent months, relations between Russia and the Israeli occupation have been tense.

On July 15, Israeli media reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin had signed a new Russian law to “paralyze Jewish and Israeli organizations,” commenting that “the fear is that the new law will create an impossible situation for Jewish and Israeli organizations to operate in Russia.”

Israeli media then reported on there being “great tension between Russia and Israel,” against the background of reports from Moscow that the Jewish Agency had been suspended, noting that this matter was linked to “Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s statement regarding the war in Ukraine,” describing the suspension of the agency as “political punishment”.

Russian Foreign Ministry summons Israeli occupation Ambassador

Last April, the Israeli newspaper website Haaretz reported that Russia summoned the Israeli occupation Ambassador to Moscow, Alexander Ben Zvi, to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

This came after the Russian Foreign Ministry slammed Lapid for his statements following the suspension of Russia from the UN Human Rights Council over the war in Ukraine.

Lapid had accused the Russian forces of committing “war crimes against a defenseless civilian population. I strongly condemn these war crimes.”

