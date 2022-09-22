Palestinians in Gaza Rise against PA ‘Security Coordination’ with Israel (PHOTOS)

Posted on September 22, 2022 by uprootedpalestinians

September 21, 2022

Tepresentatives of major Palestinian clans and tribes demand the immediate release of Shtayyeh. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

‘The National Committee of Palestinian Tribes, Clans and Families in the Gaza Strip’ urged in a statement the Palestinian people to rise up against the latest measures by the Palestinian Authority (PA) to arrest a leading fighter in the West Bank city of Nablus. 

On Tuesday, PA security forces arrested Musab Shtayyeh, a decision that led to widespread protests in Nablus and across the occupied Palestinian territories. 

In their statement, representatives of major Palestinian clans and tribes demanded the immediate release of Shtayyeh, and an end to all ‘security coordination’ between the PA and the Israeli occupation. 

The Palestine Chronicle attended the large assembly held in Gaza City on Tuesday. 

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

Filed under: "Israel", Palestine, Ramallah Traitors, War on Gaza | Tagged: , , , , , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: