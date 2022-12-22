Interview With Senator Richard Black on Ukraine’s War on the Donbass, Russia’s Reaction, NATO’s Drive to Nuclear War

“There is this element of madmen—some of the politicians, some of them military people, many of them in the US State Department, the CIA—who would be willing to do the most reckless and insane of actions to risk nuclear war or even to initiate it.”
On December 16, I spoke with Senator Richard Black about Ukraine’s long war against the civilians of the Donbass, Russia’s Special Military Operation in Ukraine, and the Western warmongers behind it all and their drive for endless war.
Senator Black has had an extensive military, legal and political career, serving in the US marines, and after obtaining his law degree, serving in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps and head of the Army’s Criminal Law Division in the Pentagon. He served eight years in the Virginia State Senate.
He is one of the few sane American voices loudly advocating for the end to Ukraine’s genocide of the Donbass people, and for an end to the West’s proxy war against Russia.
Follow him at:
Related Links:
*Chronology of events: the war didn’t start in February 2022
*My Donetsk & Lugansk People’s Republics playlist
*My Syria writings
*The Referendum on Joining Russia
*Ukrainian war crimes I’ve experienced or documented
14 YEAR OLD IS ONE OF 87 DONBASS CIVILIANS MAIMED BY PETAL MINES FIRED BY UKRAINE
CARNAGE: UKRAINE’S TERRORISM ON DONETSK SEPTEMBER 19 KILLED 16 CIVILIANS, 9 IN ONE SPOT
UKRAINE SHELLED A COMPLETELY CIVILIAN AREA OF CENTRAL DONETSK, KILLING AT LEAST 5 CIVILIANS
UKRAINIAN TERRORISM OF CENTRAL DONETSK SEPTEMBER 17 KILLS 4, USING WESTERN WEAPONS
MORE UKRAINIAN WAR CRIMES: KILLING & MAIMING HEROIC DONBASS MEDICS & EMERGENCY WORKERS
DONBASS FRONTLINE VILLAGER: “UKRAINE DOESN’T CONSIDER US HUMAN”, WANTS TO “ANNIHILATE US”
USING AMERICAN HIMARS, UKRAINE BOMBED CENTRAL DONETSK BUILDING NOV 7
UKRAINE’S BOMBING OF CENTRAL DONETSK AUGUST 4: 2 BALLERINAS AMONG THE 6 MURDERED BY UKRAINE
UKRAINE BOMBED JUST OUTSIDE THE HOTEL I WAS IN. WAS UKRAINE TARGETING JOURNALISTS?
UKRAINIAN TERRORISM: FIRING MUNITIONS CONTAINING PETAL MINES ON DONBASS ORPHANAGE, ANOTHER WAR CRIME
More
- Interview: “A talk with Eva Karene Bartlett”
- Interview: “TCF Speaker Series Ep1: Eva Bartlett: Donbass’ Pain & Resolve, Shadows of Syria, Canadian Betrayal”
- Maligned in Western Media, Donbass Forces are Defending their Future from Ukrainian Shelling and Fascism
- Donbass Frontline Villager: “Ukraine Doesn’t Consider Us Human”, Wants To “Annihilate Us”
- Ukrainian Terrorism: 75 Year Old Woman’s Life Destroyed by Ukrainian Shelling of Donetsk
- Interviewed By Trish Wood, On What I’m Seeing In The Donbass (Under Ukraine’s Fire)
- Using American HIMARs, Ukraine Shelled a Cultural Building in Gorlovka, Destroying the Roof and Theatre
- Debunking Western Media’s Latest Mariupol Mass Grave Hoax, By Actually Going to the Cemeteries in Question
- More Ukrainian Terrorism: Using American HIMARS, Ukraine Bombed Central Donetsk Building In Yesterday
- “Eva Bartlett, Renowned International Journalist- Interview with Rajesh Sehgal, London News”
- Ukraine bombed a Donetsk hotel full of journalists – here’s what it felt like to be inside at the time
- Who killed the POWs at Yelenovka? All signs on the ground point to a Ukrainian attack
- Today is Remembrance Day for Child Victims of the Donbass War, 130 of Them.
Filed under: NATO Alliance, Russia, Syria, Ukraine | Tagged: Donbass, Donetsk, Dpr, Eva Bartlett, Global war on Syria, Nuclear War, Richard Black, SMO, Ukro-nazis, ukro-terrorism, Western proxy Wars against Russia |
Leave a Reply