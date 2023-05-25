Israeli Oppression in Palestine Proceeds as Resistance Affirms Readiness

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

May 24, 2023

Israeli occupation forces during a raid in the West Bank (photo from December 2022).

Early Wednesday morning, Israeli occupation forces initiated a widespread campaign of arrests in various areas throughout the occupied West Bank. The campaign, which included confrontations, clashes, and arrests, targeted multiple towns and neighborhoods.

In the town of Jaba, south of Jenin, the occupation forces arrested brothers, Karam and Hakim Al-Hodhod, after storming their family home. In the same area, they also arrested Ahmed Abu Aziz and his father, Muhammad Abu Aziz. Clashes between resistance fighters and the occupation forces occurred during the raid

Further arrests were made in occupied Al-Quds, where Adam Ghaith, Saleh al-Hadra, Aysar Abu Sbeitan from Al-Tur, and Ayham al-Salaymeh from Ras al-Amud were arrested after having their homes raided and ransacked.

In Ramallah, young men clashed with the occupation forces in the Jalazoun refugee camp

Local Palestinian protesters shower Israeli occupation soldiers with stones during an Israeli raid into Al-Jalazon refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, last night. pic.twitter.com/44LzBXeRYL — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 24, 2023

In Nablus, the occupation forces arrested Khalil Abu Ghadeeb and Bahaa Al-Tayyan from their homes while resistance fighters fired on the occupation forces during their withdrawal from the Al-Maajin neighborhood.

Palestinian sources reported that warning sirens sounded in Nour Shams camp in Tulkarem, indicating an impending occupation force raid.

Additionally, occupation forces stormed Za’tara, where they tampered with the contents of homes belonging to citizens, Raafat Nayef Al-Wahsh, Youssef Al-Bo, and Fadi Battah, before withdrawing without making any arrests.

Palestinian resistance pledges to continue with response

The Palestinian resistance movement in the Gaza Strip confirmed that the resistance will continue until the expulsion of the occupation and the liberation of Palestine and its return to its Arab and Islamic embrace.

The movement also stressed, in a statement, the need for the unity of our people on the program of resistance and adherence to rights and constants. The unity of our people on the choice of resistance is a prerequisite for achieving victory.

IOF Demolish Land in occupied Jerusalem

Palestinian-owned land was leveled and a wall was demolished in the town of Sur Baher, belonging to the Amira family, by the Israeli Occupation Forces. They also detained four young men from the same area of occupied Jerusalem.

Israeli occupation forces carry out bulldozing works in a Palestinian-owned land in the occupied Jerusalem neighborhood of Sur Baher, today. pic.twitter.com/byubENFvrw — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 24, 2023

IOF Damages Commercial Shop Contents

The contents of a commercial shop in the al-Jalazone refugee camp in Ramallah were damaged by the Israeli Occupation Forces, and money was stolen.

Media coverage: The vandalism left behind Israeli occupation forces last night after savagely storming a vegetable shop in Al-Jalazon refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/aXNZJR0s3x — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 24, 2023 Nakahle: Martyred Commanders Immediately Replaced

Earlier on Tuesday, the Secretary-General of Islamic Jihad, Ziad Nakhale, confirmed the group’s readiness to confront Israeli attacks. He revealed that the group’s commanders who were martyred during the Israeli aggression on Gaza earlier this month have already been replaced.



Nakhale maintained that the group holds rockets that can reach any area of occupied Palestine and that rockets fired at occupied territories during “Operation Revenge of the Free” were homemade and manufactured by the group’s military wing, Al-Quds Brigades. Six Al-Quds Brigades commanders were assassinated during the Israeli aggression on Gaza.



Source: Palestinian and Israeli media (translated and edited by Al-Manar English Website)

