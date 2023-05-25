Israeli Oppression in Palestine Proceeds as Resistance Affirms Readiness

Early Wednesday morning, Israeli occupation forces initiated a widespread campaign of arrests in various areas throughout the occupied West Bank. The campaign, which included confrontations, clashes, and arrests, targeted multiple towns and neighborhoods.
In the town of Jaba, south of Jenin, the occupation forces arrested brothers, Karam and Hakim Al-Hodhod, after storming their family home. In the same area, they also arrested Ahmed Abu Aziz and his father, Muhammad Abu Aziz. Clashes between resistance fighters and the occupation forces occurred during the raid
Further arrests were made in occupied Al-Quds, where Adam Ghaith, Saleh al-Hadra, Aysar Abu Sbeitan from Al-Tur, and Ayham al-Salaymeh from Ras al-Amud were arrested after having their homes raided and ransacked.
In Ramallah, young men clashed with the occupation forces in the Jalazoun refugee camp
In Nablus, the occupation forces arrested Khalil Abu Ghadeeb and Bahaa Al-Tayyan from their homes while resistance fighters fired on the occupation forces during their withdrawal from the Al-Maajin neighborhood.
Palestinian sources reported that warning sirens sounded in Nour Shams camp in Tulkarem, indicating an impending occupation force raid.
Additionally, occupation forces stormed Za’tara, where they tampered with the contents of homes belonging to citizens, Raafat Nayef Al-Wahsh, Youssef Al-Bo, and Fadi Battah, before withdrawing without making any arrests.
Palestinian resistance pledges to continue with response
The Palestinian resistance movement in the Gaza Strip confirmed that the resistance will continue until the expulsion of the occupation and the liberation of Palestine and its return to its Arab and Islamic embrace.
The movement also stressed, in a statement, the need for the unity of our people on the program of resistance and adherence to rights and constants. The unity of our people on the choice of resistance is a prerequisite for achieving victory.
IOF Demolish Land in occupied Jerusalem
Palestinian-owned land was leveled and a wall was demolished in the town of Sur Baher, belonging to the Amira family, by the Israeli Occupation Forces. They also detained four young men from the same area of occupied Jerusalem.
IOF Damages Commercial Shop Contents
The contents of a commercial shop in the al-Jalazone refugee camp in Ramallah were damaged by the Israeli Occupation Forces, and money was stolen.
Related Articles
- Sheikh Qassem: Objections Voiced by Some Lebanese Parties to Hezbollah Maneuvers are Useless
- “We Will Cross”: Photo Gallery of Hezbollah Wargames in South Lebanon
- Israeli Forces Clash with Palestinians during Raids and Arrests across Occupied West Bank
- Israeli Oppression in Palestine Proceeds as Resistance Affirms Readiness
- Gilboa Jailbreak: New Video Reveals Israeli Lackluster Security
- Yemeni Ansarullah Leader Highlights Failure of Aggression Coalition’s Goals
- Bahraini Regime Authorities Arrest Sheikh Sankour for Opposing Normalization with ‘Israel’
- Supreme Leader Appoints Shamkhani as His Political Advisor
- Ukrainian Sabotage Group Infiltrated Russia’s Belgorod Region
- West’s Weaponry for Ukraine Pushing the World Closer to ‘Nuclear Apocalypse’: Medvedev
- NATO’s Eastward Expansion Shares Underlying Intent with Hitlerian Policies: Lavrov
Filed under: "Israel", Israeli Crimes, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Al-Jalazon refugee camp, Assassinating Al-Quds Brigades commanders, Full liberation of all Palestine, Gaza strip, Home demolition, IOF, Nablus, Occupied Alquds, Occupied W Bank, Palestinian Resistance |
Leave a Reply