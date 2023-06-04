MI5’s BBC Institutes Orwell’s Ministry of Truth

Posted on by Zara Ali

The British people do not want to hear the BBC. That is why their viewing numbers are so dire and why they must terrorise vulnerable grandmothers with their courts and their gulags.

Though pinioned as he is for all eternity on Lucifer’s sharpest tridents, MI5 agent George Orwell can treat himself to the wryest of smiles. MI5 have not only honoured this pervert with his own statue outside of their BBC head office but they have now installed Marianna Spring as Tsarina of the BBC’s Orwellian named Ministry of Truth.

Spring has all the credentials. She studied Russian, the language the BBC wants us to believe Orwell’s neighbours speak in hell, at Oxford, having first been Head Girl at Suton High School. And, as this excellent American profile of her attests, she can now read maps, even if she can do this with nowhere near the rigour of the highly-recommended Defence Politics Asia.

Let’s also clarify that we are speaking in the main of the BBC World Service and not of their gardening or motoring correspondents. The BBC Word Service is not regulated by OFCOM but instead reports directly to the Foreign Office, to MI6 in other words, which not only dictates the BBC’s policy but ensures it fully complies with NATO’s war objectives.

Let’s cut to the chase here. As NATO’s primary propaganda organ, the BBC is a criminal, terrorist organisation, as is each and every BBC employee who helps either to propagate their lies or to cover the rampant child sex abuse, which is integral to their corporate culture. Let’s expand on that by means of two statues which adorn the front of BBC’s London HQ.

The first of these is of the notorious British spy, George Orwell, whose back story is shredded into a million pieces here. Orwell was a sectarian bigot, a plagiarist, a racist and an MI5 spy, a foul piece of humanity in other words, but the perfect specimen to adorn the HQ of this nest of sex pests, spies, and outright charlatans.

The other statue adorning the front of the BBC’s HQ to note is by Eric Gill, who was also one of the twentieth century’s most notorious child rapists.

As was, of course, the notorious Jimmy Savile, whom the BBC employed for decades, even though it was widely known what that cigar muncher was up to with the boys, girls and dead bodies that monster raped. Savile was not the only monster the BBC allowed hide in plain sight; there were, for starters, Sir Ted Heath, Lord Boothby, Tom Driberg MP and the BBC should be held accountable for each and every one of their crimes of collusion, for their sins of both omission and commission in other words.

George Orwell was not MI5’s only BBC mole. MI5 actually set up this bloated propaganda outfit and overtly and covertly chose all its staff for decades. Though one would have to be very naive to believe that they still do not do so, there is evidence aplenty to show that this is still the case.

First off is the thoroughly obnoxious Andrew Marr, who cackled like one of MacBeth’s witches from the steps of Tony Blair’s office when the RAF first began strafing the orphanages and hospitals of Bagdad; if anyone deserves to be at the end of a rope over British war crimes in Iraq, it is that revolting war crimes’ apologist and every single BBC employee who collaborated with him.

And then, as this excellent website shows, there is Syria and Libya, where the BBC worked hand in hand with the scum of the Muslim Brotherhood and of ISIS, who allowed them drive through their checkpoints unimpeded and helped them stage their false flags attacks on hospitals which, if BBC propagandists like David Nott is to be believed, ISIS had wherever it was the heroes of the Syrian Army targeted for attack. The BBC in Syria, as they were in Libya and Serbia and as they are in Ukraine, are direct combatants in the war and, as per the Geneva Convention, they should be treated as all other combatants who don’t don uniforms.

Though Liverpool football hooligan Paul Conroy wore an SAS uniform when he took part in their terror campaign against Irish Catholics, MI5 later re-deployed him to work as a BBC camera-man where, with notorious CIA asset Marie Colvin and thousands of captured Syrian slave soldiers, he organised ISIS’ defence of Homs. When the heroes of the Syrian Arab Army stormed their defences, Conroy, like the rat in human form that he is, scuttled away to freedom through the sewers.

Although his detractors claim here and here “this outwardly charming man acts as a propagandist for American & Western imperialism”, those needing a good natured laugh at his expense can view Conroy’s rants here, here, here and here. But, although Conroy, like all of the BBC’s sewer dwellers, deserves our contempt, do not be fooled. He remains every inch the gun for hire he was when he terrorised little school girls in the North of Ireland. All that has changed is his job description, which now entails facilitating Bellingcat, the White Helmets, the Syria Observatory for Human Rights and MI5’s other well-honed liars.

Practiced liars who extort an annual £159 from every British household for the privilege of watching their propaganda. And clog up King Jug Ears’ courts with those who cannot or will not pay for the privilege of having their intelligence insulted. As over 75% of prosecutions for not having a TV licence are against vulnerable women, and as over one in three of women in British prisons are there for not paying the BBC their blood money, we can truthfully say that the BBC’s licence levy is a war on women.

MI5’s BBC can appoint all the under-qualified Ministry of Truth Tsarinas that they wish. They can erect all the statues to spies and sex fiends that they want. But they really should erase the lettering at the back of Orwell’s statue which reads: “If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear”.

Declan Hayes

Source

