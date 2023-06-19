Unconventional Diplomatic Dance: Blinken and Qin Engage in Lengthy Talks Amidst Formalities

Posted on by martyrashrakat

June 18, 2023

Batoul Wehbe

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken embarked on what can only be described as a carefully choreographed visit to Beijing, marking the highest-level trip by a US official to China in nearly five years. The ostensible goal? To “stabilize” the already strained ties between the two powers.

But let’s not forget the real reason behind Blinken’s sudden interest in engaging with China. It conveniently comes on the heels of the “discovery” of a suspected spy balloon above the US back in February. This dubious incident conveniently provided the perfect excuse for Blinken to delay his trip, giving the impression that the US is taking a tough stance on China’s alleged actions.

Of course, we’re expected to believe that the world’s two largest economies are simply aiming to improve communication and find common ground. Yet, let’s not be fooled by the diplomatic posturing. The truth is that the US and China have been at loggerheads on a multitude of issues, ranging from trade to technology to regional security.

@SecBlinken meets Foreign Minister Qin Gang. No visible smiles. They exchanged a few pleasantries about Blinken's flight over and then sat down across from each other. Press were herded out before they said anything. pic.twitter.com/tNP3fWEhEo — Iain Marlow (@iainmarlow) June 18, 2023

Protocol Departures

In a rather unconventional gesture, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang greeted Blinken and his delegation at the door of a villa within the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing, deviating from the customary practice of welcoming guests inside the building. The intention behind this departure from protocol remains unclear.

As they entered the villa, Qin engaged Blinken in some casual conversation, inquiring about his long journey from Washington. The exchange took place in English, indicating a concerted effort to maintain a cordial atmosphere. The two officials then proceeded to shake hands in front of the Chinese and American flags, symbolizing the diplomatic encounter.

Following their entrance into a meeting room, neither Blinken nor Qin made any public remarks in the presence of the brief gathering of reporters. However, the meeting itself was reported to have lasted an extensive 5 and a half hours, emphasizing the significance and depth of their discussions. Subsequently, the officials transitioned to a working dinner, further indicating the intention to engage in substantial dialogue and negotiation.

The absence of public statements during the initial encounter hints at the sensitive nature of the issues under discussion, and both parties may have opted to withhold immediate comments until further progress is made. The extended duration of their meeting suggests a commitment to thorough deliberation and an exploration of potential areas of collaboration or contention.

While the specific details of their discussions remain undisclosed, the duration of the meeting and the subsequent working dinner signify an ongoing engagement between the two officials and a willingness to invest time and effort into navigating the complex dynamics between the United States and China.

No Breakthroughs Looming

While both sides cautiously express hope for progress, they are quick to downplay any expectations of substantial breakthroughs. It’s as if they want to manage our expectations from the outset, acknowledging the deep divisions between them.

But let’s not overlook the fact that this trip conveniently paves the way for future meetings between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. They apparently had a ‘productive’ conversation last November, during the G20 summit in Bali, and now they’re eager to continue their dialogue. It’s almost as if they’re putting on a show for the international community, pretending that they are willing to address their differences while conveniently ignoring the underlying tensions.

As Blinken proceeds with his carefully orchestrated visit, we can expect him to engage with top Chinese officials and partake in lavish banquets. It’s all part of the performance, attempting to mask the glaring power dynamics at play.

Let’s not forget that this trip is taking place against the backdrop of heightened tensions between the two sides, as evidenced by a recent phone call between Blinken and his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang. The strained nature of their conversation only underscores the underlying hostilities and the fragility of the so-called “stabilization” efforts.

In the end, this visit is nothing more than a well-calculated maneuver, aimed at maintaining the illusion of diplomatic engagement while both sides continue to pursue their own strategic interests. The pretexts may vary, but the underlying power struggle remains unchanged.

Blinken arrives in Beijing on Sunday. Pictures of him getting off the plane were taken by different media.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

The US head of politics in Beijing … what is the ceiling of expectations?

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: China, USA | Tagged: Antony Blinken, Biden, China Foreign Minister Qin Gang., G20, Xi Jinping |