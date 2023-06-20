Jenin Confrontation: Palestinian Heroes Rise while Zionist Forces Pay the Price

During the early hours of this morning, a violent confrontation unfolded as the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) conducted a raid on the city of Jenin.
The incident led to intense clashes between the IOF and Palestinian Resistance groups, who were steadfastly defending the city against the recurring acts of aggression perpetrated by the IOF.
The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that four citizens, including a child, were killed, and a large number of citizens were injured, including one in critical condition during the occupation’s raid into the Al-Hadaf and Al-Jabriyat neighborhoods near Jenin camp.
The Jenin Brigade, a Palestinian Resistance group, announced that they targeted the IOF with locally-made explosive devices, causing significant damage to the IOF’s raiding vehicles. It is likely that the explosions also resulted in injuries among the occupation forces as they were fired upon following the blasts. Video evidence captured the Israeli raiding party vehicles being targeted by explosive devices.
Reports from Jenin reveal that during a recent fire exchange, the Red Star of David, the symbol of the Israeli medical service, was observed in the vicinity where multiple vehicles belonging to the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) were targeted with locally-made improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Additionally, the Al-Quds Brigades Jenin Brigades declared in a military statement that their Resistance fighters persist in targeting the IOF. They engaged in clashes in the Al-Jabriyat and Al-Hadaf neighborhoods, employing intense firepower and improvised explosive devices, resulting in injuries.
The Jenin Battalion of the Al-Quds Brigades has confirmed that their fighters launched a barrage of bullets and explosive devices, achieving direct hits on the occupation forces. They proudly announced that their mujahideen (fighters) successfully detonated multiple explosive devices directly on IOF vehicles and engaged them with heavy gunfire.
In the ongoing clashes in Jenin, six Israeli occupation soldiers have been reported wounded.
The Hebrew “Wala” Israeli website provided this information, stating that the soldiers fell into an ambush during the confrontations. According to the report, the military vehicle they were in was targeted and detonated by Palestinian resistance fighters. The occupation army is currently making efforts to withdraw the damaged vehicles from the area.
The Hebrew Channel 12 also reported the incident, stating that for the first time, a military helicopter belonging to the Israeli army fired a missile to secure the rescue operation of the military forces and vehicles that fell into an elaborate ambush in Jenin.
Source: Al-Manar English Website
