Four Israelis Dead in Shooting Attack Near Settlement of Eli: Video

June 20, 2023

Zionist entity

At least four people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting attack at a gas station outside the northern West Bank settlement of Eli on Tuesday.

According to the media reports, one of the two attackers has embraced martyrdom and the other one fled the scene. Later on, the Zionist occupation forces killed the second attacker, Khaled Sabah.

Two martyrs Khaled Sabah and Muhannad Shehade

Zionist media reported that the Zionist occupation army ordered the settlers to stay indoors in order to continue its searches for more attackers.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has conducted an evaluation of security situation in light of Eli attack, according to the Zionist media.

Zionist PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Hamas Statement

Hamas Resistance Movement offered felicitations on the operation, mourning the martyr Muhannad Shahade.

Hamas warned the Zionist enemy of pursuing its criminal path against the Palestinian people and sanctities, adding that this operation would be then the first in a series of similar attacks on the Zionists.

Martyr Muhannad Shehade

Seven Zionist soldiers were injured on Monday during a heroic confrontation between the Palestinian resistance fighters and the enemy troops invading Jenin.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that five citizens, including a child, were killed, and a large number of citizens were injured.

