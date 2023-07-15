Sheikh Afif Naboulsi Dies after Long Battle with Illness: Hezbollah Mourns Loss of Islam, Resistance Scholar

Posted on by martyrashrakat

July 14, 2023

The Muslim scholar Sheikh Afif Al-Nabulsi passed away after 82 years of serving Islam and Islam the resistance in face of the Israeli occupation.

The late cleric, the father of Head of Hezbollah Media Relations Department Hajj Mohammad Afif, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023 after a long battle with illness and a prosperous age of education, charity and jihad.

A crowded funeral, attended by Hezbollah command delegation, clerics, and ambassadors, was held in Sidon to mourn Sheikh Naboulsi.

Supreme Leader of Islamic Revolution in Iran Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei addressed Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah on the death of Sheikh Naboulsi, offering condolences to the later cleric’s family and all the mujahideen in Lebanon and Palestine and asking Holy God to grant Him Mercy and Forgiveness.

Supreme Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei

Hezbollah Mourns Grave Loss

Hezbollah issued a statement to mourn the loss of Sheikh Naboulsi, stressing that his eminence spent his life in calling for worshipping Holy God and supporting the Resistance against the Israeli occupation despite all costs.

The statement indicated that the late cleric established an Islamic seminary at Sayyeda Al-Zahraa complex in Sidon city and contributed to the classification of the Islamic books.

Hezbollah offered condolences to Sheikh Naboulsi’s family and pupils as well as the Islamic seminaries, asking Holy God to grant the late cleric His Wide Mercy.

The Higher Islamic Shiite Council issued a statement to mourn Sheikh Naboulsi, stressing that his eminence spent his honorable lifetime in preaching on the Islamic values and supporting the Palestinian cause.

The Iranian ambassador to Lebanon, Mujtaba Amani, mourned Sheikh Naboulsi, underlining his eminence loyalty to Islam, the Palestinian cause and the Resistance.

The Lebanese politician and thinker Maan Bashour indicated that the late cleric was one of the prominent resistance fighters in southern Lebanon, adding that he was the companion of Martyr Sheikh Ragheb Harb and cooperated with Hezbollah Secretary General Martyr Sayyed Abbas Moussawi.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Filed under: Ayatollah Khamenei, Hezbollah, Lebanon | Tagged: Israeli Occupation, Maen Bashour, Palestinian cause, Palestinian Resistance, Ragheb Harb, Sayyed Abbas Al-Mousawi |