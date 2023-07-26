Israeli deterrence further questioned after Hezbollah new footage

Posted on by fada1

25 Jul 2023

Source: Israeli Media

A masked person from the video released by Israeli media.

By Al Mayadeen English

The new video showing Hezbollah Resistance fighters walking along the UN Blue Line reveals that such actions have become considered normal for Israeli Occupation Forces.

On Tuesday morning, Israeli Occupation media filmed what appeared to be Resistance fighters patrolling the UN 2000 Blue Line, known as the Israeli withdrawal line after the liberation of the year 2000, causing waves of confusion across the Israeli occupation media as “Israel” appeared, even in the eyes of settlers, to have lost its deterrence capabilities.

One Israeli media website, Yedioth Ahronoth, titled its news “Centimeters from the fence: armed Hezbollah operatives conducted a patrol on the Lebanese border.” The same outlet cited an IOF officer in the area saying that this incident is not new but has been reoccurring, as he confirmed that “every day they come to the fence and damage it.”

Israeli media published a video saying that Hezbollah fighters made a tour at the #Lebanese–#Palestinian borders near occupied Al-Jalil.#Lebanon pic.twitter.com/C9OYHfwVTA — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) July 25, 2023

That statement implied that this incident, while newly uncovered by Israeli media, was now considered normalized behavior by the IOF. The occupation military institution has called on the UN to take action, after it historically had preferred to handle such alleged violations militarily, given that it had confidence in its military capabilities and deterrence, which have recently become a point of questioning.

The IOF sources further explained that previously, Hezbollah Resistance fighters used to allegedly come near the UN Blue Line fence in secret operations; however, in more recent months, they have made it a point to make sure the IOF notices their presence. Israeli media exclaimed that this happens “without a reaction from Israel.”

The officer who serves in a regional council in the Eastern Al-Jalil region proclaimed, “We are no longer surprised to see them patrolling the border like before the Second Lebanon War, but in recent months they have been taking actions to endlessly harass and provoke the IDF [IOF] forces.”

Israeli media also referenced last week’s incident when Al-Manar, the Lebanese Resistance’s network, published video footage depicting the IOF Chief of Staff, Major General Herzi Halevi, near the UN Blue Line facing Lebanon’s Houla village.

Similarly, the news website also mentioned of an incident on the Blue Line where the Israeli surveillance cameras previously set up on the Israeli-built separation wall were dismantled and retained by some Lebanese.

Moreover, the news website also discussed the Hezbollah tents “Israel” has been seeking to remove, but to no avail.

Read more: Hezbollah tents: Israeli deterrence decaying on the Northern front

Israeli media says Hezbollah fighters roaming border near Al-Jalil

“Footage of a group that looks like your stereotypical military unit publicly touring the border is a precedent,” Israeli Channel 12 reported.

The video taken from the Israeli-occupied territories shows no less than eight Hezbollah members, Israeli media said, claiming that “intelligence indicates that they are concealing weapons.”

According to the Israeli side, the Hezbollah unit was first observed by the Israeli occupation forces before the IOF were called to the site and remained there until the freedom fighters left the border area.

“The forces crossed the Blue Line when they treaded closely to the fence at 3 different points, but the instructions given to the forces were to establish a presence before them and allow them to leave the place,” sources familiar with the matter told Al Mayadeen.

However, sources close to the Israeli occupation forces said the Hezbollah freedom fighters did not cross the Blue Line, while there are talks about a violation of UN Resolution 1701, which prohibits any military presence other than the Lebanese Army between the Litani River and the Blue Line.

Read more: The silent war between Hezbollah and ‘Israel’

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Hezbollah, Lebanon, Lebanon's army, Palestine | Tagged: IOF, Occupied Palestine, The Lebanese Resistance Brigades, UN blue line, Ziomedia |