15.05.2017
The Syrian military is deploying hundreds of troops with battle tank, armoured vehicles and artillery pieces to the town of Saba’a Biyar in southern Syria as a preparation for an expected push of the government forces to the borders with Syria and Iraq, according to local sources and pro-militant media outlets.
Saba’a Biyar is located near the Damascus-Baghdad highway and will likely become a foothold for government troops advancing to the al-Tanaf border crossing area that should allow them to link with Iraqi forces combating ISIS in the Iraqi territory.
Earlier this month, the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) military leadership announced that the Syrian-Iraqi border is a strategic target of PMU operations against ISIS.
