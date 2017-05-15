SYRIAN MILITARY DEPLOYING HUNDREDS OF TROOPS TO BORDER WITH IRAQ – REPORTS

15.05.2017

The Syrian military is deploying hundreds of troops with battle tank, armoured vehicles and artillery pieces to the town of Saba’a Biyar in southern Syria as a preparation for an expected push of the government forces to the borders with Syria and Iraq, according to local sources and pro-militant media outlets.

Saba’a Biyar is located near the Damascus-Baghdad highway and will likely become a foothold for government troops advancing to the al-Tanaf border crossing area that should allow them to link with Iraqi forces combating ISIS in the Iraqi territory.

Click to see the full-size map

Click to see the full-size map

Earlier this month, the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) military leadership announced that the Syrian-Iraqi border is a strategic target of PMU operations against ISIS.

