ONLY THREE WORDS NEEDED ON THE 69TH NAKBA DAY: DEATH TO ‘ISRAEL’

by Jonathan “Madd Cold” Azaziah

After 69 years of Nakba in Palestine; after 69 years of destruction, from the 531 villages, towns and cities eviscerated during the Zionist terror gangs’ Plan D to the ongoing IOF demolitions of homes and infrastructures in the West Bank and sacred Al-Quds; after 69 years of mass murder, from the 10,000 martyrs in 1947-1948 to the ritualistic slaughter of over 2,200 Palestinians including more than 500 children in Operation Mighty Cliff (Protective Edge); after 69 years of environmental ruination that didn’t make the “desert bloom” but rather made the God-blessed, green paradise that Palestine was into an industrialized nightmare, from the uprooting, burning and destroying of olive trees, to the poisoning of wells, to the drying up of bodies of water, to the contamination of soil and air from the illegal nuclear weapons program in Dimona; after 69 years of devilish destabilization through the arming and backing of ethno-sectarian proxies, from the Kurdish Barzani mafia in Iraq in the 1950s, to the Phalangists in Lebanon during the Zionist-engineered Lebanese “Civil” War, to the Takfiri terrorists wreaking havoc across our region today; after 69 years of ethnic cleansing and expansionism that have turned 7.5 million Palestinians into refugees; after 69 years of hateful Jewish supremacist aggression against the sanctities of Islam and Christianity; after 69 years of Zionism manifesting as a “state”, and after 133 some odd years of Jewish colonization in the Holy Land, there are only three words that properly encapsulate our pain, our sadness and our rage: DEATH TO ‘ISRAEL’.

And yes, I say OUR, as in liberationist-minded Arabs and Muslims, not only our Falasteeni brethren, because ‘Israel’ isn’t merely a menace to the peoples living between the River and the Sea, but an existential threat to ALL OF US. Palestine isn’t a “social justice” issue, nor the hell is it a “civil rights” issue. Palestine is both regional as well as global and ANYONE who has suffered as a result of this putrefying, cancerous, terrorist, land-gobbling, demonic Zionist entity’s monstrous existence, from the resistant peoples of Lebanon’s mountains and valleys, to the steadfast people of Syria, to the incomparably heroic moujahideen of Yemen, to the unbroken people of Iraq, all the way east to the struggling souls of Kashmir, have a say in whether this tumor gets to stay or not. And the people have spoken overwhelmingly in defiance of the collaborators, the tyrants, the despots, the soulless ones, the cowards and the fake “solidarity activists” too: DEATH TO ‘ISRAEL’.

There WILL never and CAN never be “peace” with these beasts who don’t recognize the humanity of the Palestinian people or any non-Jew for that matter. There WILL never and CAN never be “peace” with these savages who burn children down to their bones and let women die in childbirth at checkpoints. There WILL never and CAN never be “peace” with these vampires who psychotically imprison innocent little angels like Dima al-Wawi and lock up other youths in outdoor cages as if they were zoo animals. There WILL never and CAN never be “peace” with these leeches who send their Mossad death squads around the planet to assassinate the best and brightest of the Arab-Islamic world, from Palestine’s brilliant writers and poets like Ghassan Kanafani and Kamal Nasser, to Iraq’s intelligentsia, to Iran’s nuclear scientists, to Syria’s generals and Hizbullah’s commanders. There WILL never and CAN never be “peace” with these psychopaths who carry out false flags across the globe in pursuit of their hegemonic agenda, from 9/11 to 7/7 to 26/11 to the downing of MH-17 and more. There WILL never and CAN never be “peace” with this entity that shouldn’t even exist to begin with. And any person speaking the language of “coexistence”, no matter how flowery their words happen to be or how seemingly well-intentioned they are… They are in fact an enemy of the Palestinian cause. For any person who thinks Palestine can be shared with the Zionists is as delusional as the Zionists themselves who think they’re “chosen”. DEATH TO ‘ISRAEL’.

No “two state solution” and no “one state solution” either. No diplomacy and no negotiations. We’ve seen after 69 years of Nakba how fraudulent all of these models are. ONLY FULL LIBERATION through what’s been deemed the Hizbullah-Algeria option, i.e. unrelenting armed resistance until there are no more ‘Israelis’ in Palestine. Every squatter, colonizer, usurper, oppressor, aggressor, rapist, murderer and land thief–and let there be no doubt, EVERY ‘ISRAELI’ is a settler–must go. Whether it’s back to whatever rathole they emerged from or to Jahannam where they belong really makes no difference. They just have to go. Palestine belongs to its people, the undaunted Palestinians, who not only have the Right of (to) Return but the RIGHT TO EVERY SINGLE DAMN INCH OF PALESTINE, because, truly, it is theirs. It is theirs indeed and theirs alone. Bringing Zionism to a categorical end is the only solution rooted in justice for the Palestinian people. Anything and everything else is a mere facade meant to subvert decolonization and placate Jews who are too tribalistic, ethnocentric and cowardly to face the crimes of their occupying coreligionists, or, who are part and parcel of the Zionist project on a local and international level. DEATH TO ‘ISRAEL’.

After 69 years of Nakba, there are of course 69 years of martyrs. Let us think of Sheikh Ahmed Yassin and Sheikh Abdul Aziz al-Rantissi, of George Habash and Abou Ali Moustafa, of Fathi Shaqaqi, Dalal Mughrabi, the young, beautiful and lionhearted Ashraqat al-Qatanani, and most recently, the pure youths Saba Abu Ubeid and Fatima Afif Abd al-Rahman Hjeiji. Let us think of Sayyed Hussein al-Houthi. Let us think of Ayatollah Sayyed Muhammad Baqir al-Sadr and Ayatollah Sayyed Ruhollah Khomeini. Let us think of IRGC Brigadier General Hussein Hamadani. Let us think of Sanaa Mehaidli. Let us think of Sheikh Ragheb Harb, Sayyed Abbas Moussawi, Hajj Imad Mughniyeh and of course, Hajj Moustafa “Sayyed Zulfiqar” Badreddine. What would they want?! A “one state solution” with the filthy Zionist creatures who aggressed against their lands and killed them (directly or by proxy)?! No! They’d want DEATH TO ‘ISRAEL’! What of the 1,700 Palestinian prisoners currently on their 28th day of hunger strike? Do they want “coexistence” with their torturous jailers? Absolutely not! They want DEATH TO ‘ISRAEL’ too! And after 69 years of Nakba, this is exactly what we should want and what we should preach as well. Make no mistake either, this is exactly what we shall get. It’s not a matter of if, but when. “Ya Falasteen, I know that your fallen ones in Heaven are feeling me/Death to ‘Israel’ is not just something that is possible, Death to ‘Israel’ is an inevitability/” ‪#‎Nakba69 ‪#‎NextYearInAlQuds‬ ‪#‎FreeFalasteen‬ #LiberatePalestineFromTheRiverToTheSea