Posted on by martyrashrakat

REPORTS and STATEMENTS by Syrian based journalist Alaa Ibrahim on the U.S.-led coalition bombing raid against Syrian government forces fighting against Daesh (ISIS, ISIL, IS), in the south of the country.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, AngloZionist Empire, Corporate Media, Deep State, IRAQ, ISIL, Jordan, Syria, Syrian Army, Syrian Resistance, Trump, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel |