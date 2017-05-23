US mobilization for a war of resolving the Iraqi-Syrian borders استنفار أميركي لحرب حسم الحدود العراقية السورية

US mobilization for a war of resolving the Iraqi-Syrian borders
Written by Nasser Kandil,
Suddenly, a US file about a holocaust in Saidnaya’s prison emerged and became under the auspices of the United Nations, suddenly the Israeli Minister announced his public call to assassinate the Syrian President saying; today not tomorrow this must happen, suddenly Washington said that the cooperation with Moscow is not fine, so the questions become fundamental about the de-escalation areas, and suddenly there were US raids on Hasakah and Bukamal that killed civilians under the pretext of chasing ISIS, and suddenly ISIS launched an attack after the raids targeting Deir Al Zour Airport and its Syrian protector, as it did after the US raids in the last summer. The participating armed factions in Astana announced that they are part of the south front process across Jordan to reach to the Iraqi bordered line, they launched a campaign against the initiative of the Syrian army to advance to Badia, but suddenly the US reserve interfered by the Iraqi Kurdistan region, and its president announced a threat against the popular crowd if it continues its progress towards the borders with Syria.
All of that was due to the US surprise from the size of the Syrian progress in the Syrian Badia whether towards Deir Al Zour or towards the Syrian crossings line on the borders with Iraq, and the rapidness of the progress of the popular crowd on the other side of the borders. The Americans know supported with information that the situation of ISIS does not allow to bet on the length of the necessary battles for the arrival of the Syrian army and the popular crowd to opposite points on the borders, whether they are in Bukamal, Al-Kaim, or in Rabia, or in any area between them. The Americans know that the progress of the Syrian army and the popular crowd is not an intersection in time and place for two different issues, but a coordinated plan for one issue; to prevent the US control on the borders and on the crossings between Syria and Iraq. The Americans know as well that this plan is under the coordination with each of Iran and Russia and that it is the most important battle in the Syrian war.
Having control on the line of the reaching of Iran and China to the Mediterranean Sea, and having control on the Iraqi oil pipelines and Iranian gas to the Mediterranean Sea, as well as the control on the strategic supply line from Iran to Syria and the resistance forces are the goals of the American occupation of Iraq, after the failure of the goals of its war on Syria and after the failure of the goals of its war to have control on the area between the Tigris and the Euphrates River, as well as after the steadfastness of the Syrian army in Hasaka and Deir Al Zour and the progress of the Popular Crowd in Tal Afar, so they became goals for the plan of having control on the borders, if the plan failed, the war on Syria would be without strategic issue and it turned into mere an administration for a tactical dimension in employing the alliances and the resources to participate in a partial settlement within limits and according to the balances of powers, so the US concern moves to defensive plans that target the southern of Syria and how to ensure the possible limit of the security to Israel in any settlement, under Russian guarantees not to launch any war or to accelerate the paths of the Israeli-Palestinian settlement.
When the American mobilizes all of his allies, and when he puts his importance and threats, then this means that the battle is not over yet, and that the remaining kilometers for the meeting of the popular crowd and the Syrian army across the borders are a war of existence and it may lead to the possibilities of big mixing of issues, where the US-Turkish relationship may be one of its possibilities, and maybe the Israeli intervention will be one of its means, moreover, the disruption of Geneva and the talks dedicated to the political solution are among the possibilities, as well as the military Kurdish intervention from Iraq, but it is certain that the wars of the Middle East enter their most dangerous stages.
Translated by Lina Shehadeh,
مايو 17, 2017
استنفار أميركي لحرب حسم الحدود العراقية السورية
ناصر قنديل
– فجأة يظهر ملف أميركي عن محرقة في سجن صيدنايا ويصير في عهدة الأمم المتحدة. وفجأة يعلن وزير «إسرائيلي» دعوته العلنية لاغتيال الرئيس السوري، قائلاً الآن وليس غداً يجب أن يحدث ذلك، وفجأة يصير بلسان واشنطن التعاون مع موسكو على غير ما يرام، وتصير التساؤلات جوهرية حول مناطق التهدئة. وفجأة غارات أميركية في الحسكة والبوكمال تقتل مدنيين بداعي ملاحقة داعش. وفجأة يشنّ داعش هجوماً بعد الغارت مستهدفاً مطار دير الزور وحاميته السورية، كما فعل بعد الغارات الأميركية الصيف الماضي. وفجأة يستنفر المعارضون في جنيف ويلوّحون بالانسحاب من المفاوضات، وتعلن الفصائل المسلحة المشاركة في أستانة أنها جزء من عملية جبهة الجنوب عبر الأردن لبلوغ خط الحدود العراقية وتشنّ حملة على مبادرة الجيش السوري للتقدّم في البادية، لكن فجأة أيضاً يدخل الاحتياطي الأميركي على الخط ممثلاً بإقليم كردستان العراقي فيعلن رئيسه تهديداً موجهاً للحشد الشعبي إن واصل تقدّمه نحو الحدود مع سورية.
– كل هذا ليس فجأة، فالدهشة الأميركية من حجم التقدم السوري في البادية السورية سواء باتجاه دير الزور أو خط المعابر السورية على الحدود مع العراق، هي السبب، والسرعة الموازية لتقدم الحشد الشعبي على الطرف المقابل من الحدود هو السبب. ويعرف الأميركيون بالمعلومات أن وضع داعش لا يسمح بالرهان على طول مدة المعارك اللازمة لبلوغ الجيش السوري والحشد الشعبي نقاطاً متقابلة على الحدود، سواء كانت في البوكمال والقائم أو في ربيعة أو في منطقة بينهما. والأميركيون يعلمون أن تقدم الجيش السوري والحشد الشعبي ليس تقاطع زمان ومكان لقضيتين منفصلتين، بل خطة منسقة لقضية واحدة هي منع السيطرة الأميركية على الحدود والمعابر بين سورية والعراق، ويعلم الأميركيون أيضاً أن هذه الخطة منسقة مع كل من إيران وروسيا، وأنها أم المعارك في الحرب السورية.
– الإمساك بخط بلوغ إيران، ومن خلفها الصين للبحر المتوسط، والإمساك بخطوط النفط العراقي والغاز الإيراني نحو المتوسط، والسيطرة على خط الإمداد الاستراتيجي لإيران نحو سورية وقوى المقاومة، هي أهداف احتلال أميركا للعراق، وبعد فشلها أهداف حربها على سورية، وبعد فشلها أهداف حربها لإمساك منطقة ما بين نهري دجلة والفرات، وبعد صمود الجيش السوري في الحسكة ودير الزور وتقدّم الحشد الشعبي في تلعفر، صارت أهدافاً لخطة الإمساك بخط الحدود. وإذا أصيبت الخطة بالفشل، صارت الحرب على سورية بلا قضية استراتيجية، وتحوّلت مجرد إدارة لبعد تكتيكي في توظيف التحالفات والموارد للمشاركة في تسوية جزئية، بحدود المتاح وفقاً لموازين القوى، لينتقل الاهتمام الأميركي إلى خطط دفاعية تتجه نحو جنوب سورية وكيفية ضمان الحدّ الممكن من الأمن لـ»إسرائيل» في أي تسوية، وسقفه البحث بضمانات روسية لعدم شن أي حرب، أو تسريع مسارات التسوية الفلسطينية «الإسرائيلية».
– عندما يستنفر الأميركي كل حلفائه وعندما يضع ثقله وتهديداته، فهذا يعني أن المعركة لم تنته، وأن الكيلومترات الباقية أمام الحشد الشعبي والجيش السوري ليلتقيا عبر الحدود هي حرب وجود، ويفتح احتمالات لخلط أوراق كبير، قد تكون العلاقة الأميركية التركية أحد مجالاته، وقد يكون التدخل «الإسرائيلي» إحدى أدواته، وقد يكون تعطيل جنيف والمحادثات الخاصة بالحل السياسي وارداً، والتدخل الكردي العسكري من العراق أحد الاحتمالات، إلا أن الأكيد أن أهم حروب الشرق الأوسط تدخل الآن أخطر مراحلها.
