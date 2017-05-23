US mobilization for a war of resolving the Iraqi-Syrian borders استنفار أميركي لحرب حسم الحدود العراقية السورية

Written by Nasser Kandil,

Suddenly, a US file about a holocaust in Saidnaya’s prison emerged and became under the auspices of the United Nations, suddenly the Israeli Minister announced his public call to assassinate the Syrian President saying; today not tomorrow this must happen, suddenly Washington said that the cooperation with Moscow is not fine, so the questions become fundamental about the de-escalation areas, and suddenly there were US raids on Hasakah and Bukamal that killed civilians under the pretext of chasing ISIS, and suddenly ISIS launched an attack after the raids targeting Deir Al Zour Airport and its Syrian protector, as it did after the US raids in the last summer. The participating armed factions in Astana announced that they are part of the south front process across Jordan to reach to the Iraqi bordered line, they launched a campaign against the initiative of the Syrian army to advance to Badia, but suddenly the US reserve interfered by the Iraqi Kurdistan region, and its president announced a threat against the popular crowd if it continues its progress towards the borders with Syria.

All of that was due to the US surprise from the size of the Syrian progress in the Syrian Badia whether towards Deir Al Zour or towards the Syrian crossings line on the borders with Iraq, and the rapidness of the progress of the popular crowd on the other side of the borders. The Americans know supported with information that the situation of ISIS does not allow to bet on the length of the necessary battles for the arrival of the Syrian army and the popular crowd to opposite points on the borders, whether they are in Bukamal, Al-Kaim, or in Rabia, or in any area between them. The Americans know that the progress of the Syrian army and the popular crowd is not an intersection in time and place for two different issues, but a coordinated plan for one issue; to prevent the US control on the borders and on the crossings between Syria and Iraq. The Americans know as well that this plan is under the coordination with each of Iran and Russia and that it is the most important battle in the Syrian war.

Having control on the line of the reaching of Iran and China to the Mediterranean Sea, and having control on the Iraqi oil pipelines and Iranian gas to the Mediterranean Sea, as well as the control on the strategic supply line from Iran to Syria and the resistance forces are the goals of the American occupation of Iraq, after the failure of the goals of its war on Syria and after the failure of the goals of its war to have control on the area between the Tigris and the Euphrates River, as well as after the steadfastness of the Syrian army in Hasaka and Deir Al Zour and the progress of the Popular Crowd in Tal Afar, so they became goals for the plan of having control on the borders, if the plan failed, the war on Syria would be without strategic issue and it turned into mere an administration for a tactical dimension in employing the alliances and the resources to participate in a partial settlement within limits and according to the balances of powers, so the US concern moves to defensive plans that target the southern of Syria and how to ensure the possible limit of the security to Israel in any settlement, under Russian guarantees not to launch any war or to accelerate the paths of the Israeli-Palestinian settlement.

When the American mobilizes all of his allies, and when he puts his importance and threats, then this means that the battle is not over yet, and that the remaining kilometers for the meeting of the popular crowd and the Syrian army across the borders are a war of existence and it may lead to the possibilities of big mixing of issues, where the US-Turkish relationship may be one of its possibilities, and maybe the Israeli intervention will be one of its means, moreover, the disruption of Geneva and the talks dedicated to the political solution are among the possibilities, as well as the military Kurdish intervention from Iraq, but it is certain that the wars of the Middle East enter their most dangerous stages.

