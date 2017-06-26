Father Daniël Maes (78): “Western media spreading lies on Syria and Western governments are in alliance with radical Islamists who completely ruining the country”

Posted on by michaellee2009

The Flemish Father Daniël Maes (78) lives in Syria in the sixth-century-old Mar Yakub monastery in the city of Qara, 90 kilometers north of the capital Damascus.

Father Daniel has been a witness to the war and according to him, Western media spreading lies on Syria and Western governments are in alliance with radical Islamists who completely ruining the country.

