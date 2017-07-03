US-led Coalition Airdrops Militants From At-Tanf To Al-Shaddadi, Aims To Seize More Border Area - Media

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The US-led coalition has airdropped about 100 members of US-backed groups of the so-called Free Syrian Army (FSA) from the US-held At-Tanf area in southeastern Syria to the Al-Shaddadi area in northeastern Syria, according to pro-militant media activists and media outlets.

Both At Tanf and Al-Shaddadi are located near the border with Iraq.

According to reports, the goal of this move is to set a foothold for the US-backed advance on the government-held city of Deir Ezzor besieged by ISIS terrorists. Another obvious target for the US-led operation is the ISIS-held border town of al-Bukamal.

If reports confirmed, this move will be considered as a common part of a wider US effort aimed at building a buffer zone between Syria and Iraq and seizing as much border area as possible. The goal is to prevent any cooperation between the Syrian and Iraqi military.

MILITARY SITUATION IN SYRIA ON JULY 3, 2017 (MAP UPDATE)

This map provides a general look at the military situation in Syria on July 3, 2017. The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and its allies have fully secured the eastern Aleppo countryside and the Ithriyah-Resafa road. The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have advanced in the southern countryside of Raqqah.

