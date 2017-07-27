BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:25 P.M.) – Lebanese Prime Minister Sa’ad Hariri stated on Wednesday that he disapproves of Hezbollah’s ongoing offensive in the ‘Arsal Barrens of the Beqa’a Governorate, Naharnet News Agency reported.
“I do not approve of what Hezbollah is doing in Arsal’s outskirts,” the Lebanese Premier said on Wednesday, as quoted by Naharnet.
Hariri’s comment comes just 24 hours after he met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington D.C.
Prior to Hariri’s comment, the U.S. President bizarrely commended the Lebanese Armed Forces for fighting the Islamic State (ISIL), Al-Qaeda, and Hezbollah.
Oddly enough, Hezbollah and the Lebanese Armed Forces are working side-by-side in the Arsal outskirts and not actually fighting each other like Donald Trump claimed.
Hezbollah is currently on their second phase of the ‘Arsal offensive after taking control of over 90 percent of the area.
