Sayyed Nasrallah Declares Major Victory in Arsal Battle, Offers It to All Lebanese

Zeinab Essa

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah announced the great and massive victory in the battle against the takfiri terrorist Al-Nusral Front in Arsal outskirts.

At the beginning of his televised speech, Sayyed Nasrallah chose to praise the steadfastness of the Palestinian people in face of the “Israeli” continuous aggression against Al-Aqsa Holy Mosque.

“The resistance salutes and hails the people of Al-Quds, the West Bank and all Palestinians, who have flocked to the Old City in defense of al-Aqsa and have managed to impose a new victory through forcing the enemy to remove its new measures, particularly the electronic gates This is a new experience of the resistance,” he said.

His Eminence further saluted Yemeni Ansarullah Leader Sayyed Abdul Malek Al-Houthi for his Initiative and readiness to be in service of the Islamic Resistance in any coming war with the “Israeli” enemy.

In parallel, Sayyed Nasrallah declared that the Army Day will be marked in a few days, on August 1. “On this occasion I salute the army’s command, officers, soldiers, captives and martyrs. It is also the national day of the Syrian Arab Army and I also salute its command.”

Meanwhile, he announced that he isn’t to comments on US President Donald Trump’s statement as he met Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri the day before so the he won’t embarrass the Lebanese delegation.

“We have time in the future to talk about the issue,” His Eminence mentioned.

Moving on to the subject of the speech, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that the goal of the battle was to get the militants out of the area controlled by Al- Nasra Front, whether in Flita or Arsal outskirts.

“This is a rightful battle. We have a clear and doubtless right and anyone who is hesitant can start with Hermel, al-Qaa, al-Fakha, Ras Baalbek, Al-Lboah and Baalbek villages and all of the Beqaa. Ask the people who used to have the rockets rain down on them . Let them ask in the areas that suffered martyrs from car bomb attacks and the areas which were on the verge of being targeted,” he confirmed.

According to His Eminence, “this operation has been postponed since 2015 as the region formed a platform for the terrorists.”

“What led to this timing is what was discovered in the last times that the outskirts were transformed,” he explained, noting that “Booby trapped cars and belts were being formed there. However, all the terror cells in Lebanon were busted, thanks to the efforts of the Lebanese Army and security services.”

As Sayyed Nasrallah admitted that there is a difference in attitudes over this battle, he announce Hezbollah’s respect to such difference. “However, we confirm that Iran has nothing to do with it and we contacted with the Syrian leadership for cooperation.”

He revealed that the Resistance called the Syrian leadership and asked them for their help in this area because they had priorities elsewhere. “This is an internal decision.”

Sayyed Nasrallah also said that “the timing of the battle has nothing to do with regional or Arab developments.”

“Whoever has the slightest military knowledge would know that such a decision cannot be taken days before the battle, which needed preparation and is not linked to any political developments…We had two choices: either to start before or after Ramadan but it could have extended into it so we decided after Ramadan.”

Explaining the type of the battle, His Eminence underscored that the area of the battle is approximately 100 km2, which was controlled by Al-Nusra Front. “This region is known for its high mountains, valleys, and barrens. Fighting in this battle is of one most difficult types.”

“In the geographical aspect, people can sit on the TV and see the area where the battle took place. This was not desert a field it is a mountainous area. Some peaks reach 2,000 meters it is hard,” he elaborated, noting that “In these hills, there is an enemy in a defensive position and they are fortified especially since they have spent years in these mountains.”

In addition, Sayyed Nasrallah declared that “We are in front of a very large military and field victory. it has actually been achieved in the first two days of the battle with the lowest cost.

He also unveiled that battle in Flitah outskirts was common with the Syrian army and we fought shoulder to shoulder and martyrs fell in this goal.

Praising the Lebanese Army’s role in achieving this victory, Sayyed Nasrallah stated that what the Lebanese Army did in Arsal was essential factor in achieving this victory.

In this context, His Eminence revealed that the Lebanese Army closed the entire area so no one was allowed to traverse the outskirts of Arsal due to the Army efforts, they use to stop any attempt from militants. “Regardless of this the Lebanese Army said that it hit militant targets in the area so the militants felt unsafe. The Army provided to Arsal, which is special because it was closest to the front, lines, an atmosphere of relaxation int her town.”

Meanwhile, the Resistance Leader went on to say that “there was a rational act by Saray Ahl Sham, which made it easier for them to withdraw to the displaced peoples’ cams and to stay with their families. They acted rationally and we have an obligation with them and we are ready to coordinate with the Syrian state about their situation. They understood that this battle had no [chance of success for them] but the door was open for a settlement against their blood and ours and they took the decision the next day to withdraw from the front lines towards the camps. They took responsibility of taking care of their kin and families in the camps. The camps are in Wadi Malahi and Wadi Hamayed.”

In contrast, Sayyed Nasrallah viewed that Al-Nusra Front leaders rejected all our previous appeals and their leaders have acted with arrogance.

In a message to Al-Nusra terrorists, he said: “We were serious in this issue and it was the best and most appropriate decision … the sacrifices of the youth … are more important than any other considerations and we were serious but Al-Nusra acted … irresponsible … and they could have thought in their wrong calculations that this is a physiological war and did not expect it to happen.”

“Al-Nusra is losing ground and operations room and headquarters, leaving dead and confusion. We think their insistence on not listening to our calls was wrong. They have left Flita outskirts they have lost most of the area in the Arsal outskirts and they only have a few kilometers [left]. They are in a tight place: Hezbollah is fighting and still offering a settlement, on the other side is Lebanese Army preventing their entry into Arsal and the third is Daesh who will not accept them or welcome expect if they disgrace themselves to them.”

According to Sayyed Nasrallah, “Despite the ferocity of the battle, the town of Arsal remained safe thanks to the Lebanese army and there was a keenness not to commit any mistake.”

Moreover, he said that “the next day after the battle near Arsal we are ready to hand over area to the Lebanese Army.”

The Resistance Leader assured that compromising the safety of the people of Arsal is off limits under any consideration even in the battle.

“What has been left of Al-Nusra leaders and militants are now surrounded in a small area and this area is very close to the refugee camps and they are trying to take shelter in these camps which is why this work should be very specific. Even some weapons we were using before we won’t use now or we will use them with extreme caution because we don’t want to comprise the refugees given the small areas of operations. Progress in Arsal field is to continue and I ask the Mujahideen to progress in a studied manner.”

He also revealed that the serious negotiations with Al-Nusra only began yesterday [Tuesday] and Hezbollah, the Lebanese and Syrian state must agree on terms. “At the end of the day, it is something that the Lebanese state, the Syrian state, and Hezbollah have to accept in the bargaining with Al- Nusra.”

“The field developments do not grant Nusra the upper hand in the negotiations,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, stressing that “the families of the militants will always remain safe.

To everyone listening in the Arab and Islamic world , the Resistance Leader summed up to say that we are facing a massive victory … and it will be

“We are now ahead of a great victory. The leadership of A-Nusra in Idlib have to realize Nusra’s status in the field does not put it in a place that would allow it to impose conditions. We are not directly concerned in the negotiation – This is what is happening and this is where we are going: achieving the goals and accomplishing the mission.The military page will be finalized and this victory achieved by our Mujahedeen, our martyrs and our wounded will be handed to all the Lebanese and all the peoples of the region suffering from Takfiri terrorism.”

He, meanwhile, said: “There are two tracks – combat and negotiations – and the two tracks are currently being pursued and we’re trying to be patient in order to reach the needed result.”

As His Eminence offered such great victory to Muslim and Christian sects, he announced that Hezbollah did its duty and expects anyone to thank it for its Resistance. “ For everyone who aided us by support, words, prayers, blood donation…I thank you all.”

With eyes full of tears, Sayyed Nasrallah sent a sentimental message to the Resistance martyrs, wounded and their families.

“I salute all those who offered sacrifices with martyrs and wounded. To the Mujahedeen and their families, I say that I witness the Hussein, Abbas and Zainab in you. You are the heirs of the Imams. The women of Hezbollah fighters today reminded me of the words of our lady Zineb [the Prophet’s daughter] after the battle of Karbala] who said I only saw good deeds [of Allah to us]. With you, Allah emancipated us from humiliation. [It was] the humiliation of fear, defeat, and contempt.”

Source: Al-Ahed news

26-07-2017 | 22:37

