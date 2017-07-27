Causing trouble the whole world over, US Plotting Against Venezuela, CIA Head Confirms

US Plotting Against Venezuela, CIA Head Confirms
Samuel Moncada took to Twitter, posting notes from a question posed by Vanessa Neumann, president of Asymmetrica — a business intelligence firm — to CIA Director Mike Pompeo during an extended briefing, where Pompeo said, “We are very hopeful that there can be a transition in Venezuela and we the CIA is doing its best to understand the dynamic there.”
Following a U.N. meeting with the chief of staff of the U.N. Secretary General in New York City, Moncada said he alerted the official of U.S. maneuvers to destroy democracy in Venezuela.
Moncada also accused U.S. intelligence of organizing violent demonstrations and spurring on the opposition.
The diplomat commented that Venezuela hopes to work with the United Nations under the foundation of respect and cooperation to counter the matrix that has been built against Venezuela.
Vice President of Parlasur Daniel Caggiani also emphasized Monday the importance of not intervening in the “internal situation” in the country. “Venezuela is of concern to us, but I think it is not good for the bloc itself to comment on the internal situation in the South American country,” he said to Radio Uruguay.
Caggiani highlighted the role Uruguay played as mediator at the last Mercosur summit Friday, refusing to sign a statement condemning Venezuela.
