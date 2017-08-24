New video refutes ‘God gave the land to israel’

More Americans believe than do not believe Israel was given to the Jewish people by God. But does the Bible support this belief?

The claim that God promised the land to the Jews has been a major factor in the establishment of today’s state of Israel, the Jewish colonization of the land, and the terrible suffering this has caused for Jews as well as Palestinians. But is this claim true?Answering this requires examining the conditions God put on the “land grant” and the consequences of violating those conditions.

Dan McGowan, Executive Director of Deir Yassin Remembered, narrates this “rest of the story,” citing The New English Bible for clarity. Then viewers should be better able to decide whether God gave the land to the current state of Israel and how to help end the suffering.