Russian Defense Ministry: Defeating ISIS in Deir Ezzor will constitute strategic defeat of it in Syria

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Saturday, 02 September 2017 18:49

Moscow – Russian Defense Ministry announced on Saturday that the Syrian Arab Army advances successfully supported by Russian Aerospace Forces towards Deir Ezzor city to lift the siege imposed on it by ISIS, noting that defeating ISIS terrorist organization in this area will constitute a strategic defeat of it in Syria.

Sputnik quoted the Ministry as saying in statement that the Syrian Arab Army continues advance towards Deir Ezzor supported by the Russian Aerospace forces.

The statement said “Daesh militants are not giving up their efforts to halt the advance of Syrian troops by moving armored vehicles, off-road vehicles with mounted heavy machine guns, arms and ammunition to the Deir Ez-Zor area and by setting up new positions reinforced with artillery systems and mortars”, SANA reported.

In a relevant context, the Ministry said “Over the past two days, Russian planes have destroyed 9 pieces of hardware, including two tanks, 6 artillery nests, one homemade multiple rocket launchers, 3 ammunition depots, a command center, as well as 20 trucks loaded with fuel, arms and ammunition near Deir Ezzor city.”

In the eastern countryside of Hama, the Ministry said that “Due to the effective actions of the Russian Aerospace Forces, the Syrian government troops continue to encircle Daesh group near Akerbat settlement in Hama province.”

03.09.2017

Photos show Syrian government forces, led by the Syrian Arab Army Tiger Forces, advancing towards the city of Deir Ezzor besieged by ISIS. The advance is overseen by Suheil al-Hassan, commander of the Tiger Forces.

ARMY REPELS LARGE ISIS COUNTER-ATTACK IN UQAYRIBAT, SECURES TOWN (MAPS)

On Sunday, Syrian government forces repelled a large ISIS counter-attack in Uqayribat in the eastern Salamiyah countryside that had been onoing since the army and its allies entered the town on Friday.

According to pro-government sources, the army killed a large number of ISIS terrorists, including suicide bombers, during the clashes in the town.

Now, when the ISIS attack is repelled and the town is secured, government forces can focus on liberating the rest of the ISIS-held pocket in the area.

Related Videos

Related News

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, Hama, ISIL, Syrian Army, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel | Tagged: Deir Ezzor |