Syrian Army liberates new town in central Syria

September 16, 2017
By Leith Fadel
16/09/2017

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) resumed their offensive operations in the eastern countryside of Hama, Saturday, targeting the Islamic State’s (ISIL) last positions near the town of Al-Maboujah in the Salamiyah District.

Led by the Qalamoun Shield forces of the 3rd Division, the Syrian Arab Army attacked the Islamic State’s positions at the small town of Al-Hanoutah, which is located just south Al-Maboujah.

The Qalamoun Shield forces would ultimately take full control of Al-Hanoutah, following an intense battle with the Islamic State terrorists that were occupying the town for more than three years.

With Al-Hanoutah liberated, the Syrian Army has successfully secured the southern perimeter of Al-Maboujah.

OVERVIEW OF BATTLE FOR DEIR EZZOR ON SEPTEMBER 16, 2017 (MAPS)

Overview Of Battle For Deir Ezzor On September 16, 2017 (Maps)

(SANA via AP)

Tensions are growing between Syrian government forces and US-backed forces in the Syrian province of Deir Ezzor as the both sides are competing for the countryside of the provincial capital.

Late on Friday, a commander of the Deir Ezzor Military Council [a part of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces], Ahmed Abu Khawla, claimed that US-backed force will not allow the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and its allies to cross the Euphrates River.

“We have notified the regime [Syrian government] and Russia that we are coming to the Euphrates riverbank, and they can see our forces advancing,” he said, according to Reuters. “We do not allow the regime or its militias to cross to the eastern riverbank.

The US-led coalition and its Kurdish-dominated coalition of various militias known as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are seeking to divide eastern Syria into two parts using the Euphrates River as a kind of separation line or even to capture additional areas on the western bank of Euphrates if they get a chance.

The SDF launched its advance against ISIS north of Deir Ezzor after the SAA crushed a main ISIS force in the area in a fierce battle southwest of the city. Since then, the SDF has made a notable gains and reached Deir Ezzor city from the northern direction.

However, the internationally recognized Syrian government, backed up by Iran and Russia, is not going to drop its plans to re-capture all possible areas that are now under the control of ISIS.

On Friday, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the SAA had already crossed the Euphrates and gained a foothold there.

Pro-Kurdish/US sources denied this claim. Considering the ongoing media blackout in an area of the Euphrates River near Deir Ezzor city nothing could be said decisively. No side has provided photos or videos confirming the river was crossed or was not crossed by government troops.

Later, an aide to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Bouthaina Shaaban, said that government forces will fight against any terrorist or illegitimate foreign force in its effort to liberate the whole country.

Whether it’s the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), or Daesh [ISIS] or any illegitimate foreign force in the country… we will fight and work against them so our land is freed completely from any aggressor,” she said in an exclusive interview with Lebanon-based al-Manar television network.

She added that the SDF has gained areas north of Deir Ezzor from ISIS “without any fighting,” highlighting that the SDF just used the SAA operation against ISIS in Deir Ezzor to seize oil-rich areas east of the city.

On Saturday, clashes continued in the countryside of Deir Ezzor as the SAA and the Syrian Republican Guard further pushed against ISIS northeast and southwest of the city. Earlier, they liberated Huwaijat, Muraieiah and Ayyash near the city expanding their control over the river bank.

This operation shows that the SAA is not going to push towards the Iraqi border soon. Instead, government forces are focusing on consolidating their gains in the Deir Ezzor countryside and crushing ISIS units remaining in the area.

Overview Of Battle For Deir Ezzor On September 16, 2017 (Maps)

 Breaking: Syrian Army liberates important town south of Deir Ezzor Airport

By  Leith Fadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has liberated the town of Al-Muri’iyah and its surroundings, including Hawijah Al-Muri’iyah, this evening after a fierce battle against the so-called Islamic State (ISIL) near the Deir Ezzor Military Airport.

Led by the Republican Guard, the Syrian Arab Army entered Al-Muri’iyah, yesterday, after taking control of the 1082 Air Defense Base and its corresponding farms.

Once the farms were liberated, the Syrian Arab Army was able to take control of the Hawijah Al-Muri’iyah area this afternoon, paving the way for the full capture of the town.

  According to a military source in Deir Ezzor, more than 20 Islamic State terrorists were killed during this Syrian Army operation tonight.

With Al-Muri’iyah liberated, the Syrian Arab Army can now turn their attention to the town of Jafra, which is located at the eastern perimeter of the Deir Ezzor Military Airport.

Filed under: Axis of Resistance, ISIL, Syria, Syrian Army, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel

