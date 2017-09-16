Syrian Army liberates new town in central Syria

BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has liberated the town of Al-Muri’iyah and its surroundings, including Hawijah Al-Muri’iyah, this evening after a fierce battle against the so-called Islamic State (ISIL) near the Deir Ezzor Military Airport.
Led by the Republican Guard, the Syrian Arab Army entered Al-Muri’iyah, yesterday, after taking control of the 1082 Air Defense Base and its corresponding farms.
Once the farms were liberated, the Syrian Arab Army was able to take control of the Hawijah Al-Muri’iyah area this afternoon, paving the way for the full capture of the town.
According to a military source in Deir Ezzor, more than 20 Islamic State terrorists were killed during this Syrian Army operation tonight.
With Al-Muri’iyah liberated, the Syrian Arab Army can now turn their attention to the town of Jafra, which is located at the eastern perimeter of the Deir Ezzor Military Airport.
