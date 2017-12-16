Daesh Possession of Anti-Tank Missile Exposes CIA Plan to Arm Jihadists

Daesh Possession of Anti-Tank Missile Exposes CIA Deliberate Plan to Arm Jihadists

The acquisition of an anti-tank weapon by Daesh exposes the fact the CIA knowingly took great risks to arm extremists in a desperate bid to oust Syrian President Bashar Assad, analysts told Sputnik.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — An anti-tank guided weapon made in Europe and sold to the United States, ended up in the hands of Daesh in Iraq within just two months, the Conflict Armament Research (CAR) group said in a newly-published report.

CIA DELIBERATE PROGRAM

The anti-tank missiles in question were apparently purchased under a secret program run by the Central Intelligence Agency and allegedly destined for Syrian opposition groups, according to BuzzFeed, although skepticism abounds on the nature of their ties to Daesh.

“The United States, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the Gulf sheikdoms and Turkey have been illegally arming, equipping, supplying, financing and supporting all the terrorist jihadi groups in Syria including the Islamic State (Daesh) from the very get-go for the purpose of overthrowing the Assad government,” University of Illinois Professor of International Law Francis Boyle told Sputnik on Friday.

These reports confirmed the consistent and deliberate policies of the US government in fanning the flames of the Syrian civil war that raged for six years and cost more than 600,000 lives, Boyle said.However, the US policy of building up Daesh and other jihadists groups to topple the legitimate Syrian government had been thwarted by the support Russia and Iran had provided to Damascus, Boyle pointed out.

“They [US policymakers] would have accomplished this objective if not for the military intervention by Russia and then Iran at the request of the Syrian government pursuant to the right of collective self-defense recognized by United Nations Charter article 51,” he said.

Claiming the threat of Daesh as its justification, the United States had established thousands of its own troops within the territory of Syria in contravention of international law and against the clear will of the official government in Damascus, Boyle noted.Boyle warned that Washington intended to maintain its illegal military presence in Syria indefinitely and planned to use its bases there as a springboard to attack Iran.

DEMOCRATIC FACADE

Retired US Army Colonel and military tactician Douglas Macgregor told Sputnik that the weapons sent to allegedly strengthen democratic forces in Syria had flowed to the extreme Islamist groups instead.

“Yes. These weapons went to the alleged “Sunni Arab Rebels” fighting for a democratic Syria. In reality, they and their cohorts were Islamists in coalition with al-Nusrah [Nusrah Front] and al-Qaeda affiliated groups,” Macgreor said.

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump ended an enormous program of pro supporting and providing weapons to those groups, recognizing that they advanced Islamist goals, not secular democratic ones, Macgregor observed.

“This is why President Trump halted the arms flow to them,” he said.

Macgregor commanded in the Battle of 73 Easting, a decisive tank fight during the 1991 Gulf War.

The CAR report, titled “Weapons of the Islamic State (Daesh),” is the result of a three year study conducted between July 2014 and November 2017. The report represents the most comprehensive and verified study to date on Daesh terror group’s weapons, CAR said.Most of the weapons Daesh obtained trough unauthorized retransfer were supplied to the Syrian opposition by the United States and Saudi Arabia, the report found. The diverted materiel was made up of Warsaw Pact-caliber weapons and ammunition that the US and Saudi Arabia purchased from states in Eastern Europe, the report said.