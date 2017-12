Zionist Occupation Authorities to Tighten Control over Sanctities in Al-Quds

Posted on by martyrashrakat

December 27, 2017

The Zionist occupation authorities plan to establish 16 police station in Al-Quds in order to tighten control over the Islamic and Christian sanctities in the holy city.

The Zionist plan includes also installing 40 surveillance cameras to be used by the occupation forces to monitor Bab Al-Amoud area in Al-Quds.

Source: Al-Manar Website

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Aqsa, Islamic sites, Jerusalem, Nazi Israel, Occupation Terrorism, Occupied W Bank, Palestine | Tagged: BETHLEHEM |