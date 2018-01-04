Sayyed Nasrallah: Iran to Disappoint Trump, Axis of Resistance Victorious in Coming War

Zeinab Essa

04-01-2018 | 09:46

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah assured that what Iran has been witnessing from protests has been well absorbed and is not comparable to what happened in 2009.

“The issue behind Iran’s mass protests in 2009 wasn’t a political one, it had to do with the elections,” he mentioned.

In an interview with the pan-Arab al-Mayadeen TV, His Eminence clarified that the recent protests were sparked by economic factors that were exploited by external forces.

“When it comes to Iran, there is nothing I think that calls for concern,” the Resistance Leader confirmed, pointing out that “the size of the protests is not large.”

He further explained that “The problem is not within the Iranian regime whose currents have been fully united, but the problem is caused by the banks’ bankruptcy,” noting that “The economic issue is one of the biggest challenges for Iran.”

In parallel, Sayyed Nasrallah highlighted that “the Iranian leadership in has quietly dealt with the crisis and the protesters have been sorted out of the rioters.”

“The benefit of the protests is that it have pushed the parties in Iran to discussion and cooperation. The protests formed a catalyst for serious treatments,” he said.

According to His Eminence, “[US President Donald Trump] is punishing Iran for its support for the Palestinian cause.”

“The outcome of the recent protests in Iran will disappoint Trump. Trump’s hopes have been disappointed as will the hopes of all those who bet that the protests would grow and lead to the fall of the government and chaos in Iran,” he added.

He further stressed that the unrest was sparked “America, “Israel” and Saudi Arabia have entered the crisis in Iran,” His Eminence said.

Commenting on the Palestinian cause and particularly Occupied Al-Quds [Jeursalem], the Resistance Leader underscored that Trump’s recent decision- to recognize Occupied Al-Quds as the capital of the “Israeli” apartheid entity-struck the so-called ‘peace process’ at its core and ended it.

“The so-called ‘peace’ process has repeatedly shown it that it would lead to nowhere,” he added.

Sayyed Nasrallah also emphasized that Hezbollah had repeatedly stressed the principle of coordination between the different Palestinian factions. “We discussed with the Palestinian factions activating the Intifada at home and abroad and providing support for it.”

Expressing Hezbollah’s readiness to seize every chance to offer support and arms to the Resistance in Palestine, Sayyed Nasrallah declared the Lebanese Resistance openness to all Palestinian factions because there is an agreement at least on Al-Quds.

“No one has the right to abandon a grain of soil or drop of water in or a letter in the name of Palestine. The Palestinian people won’t surrender,” His Eminence affirmed, warning that “Trump and [“Israeli” PM Benjamin] Netanyahu might be forcing the region to head towards war.”

In this context, Sayyed Nasrallah went on to say: “The axis of the Resistance’s project isn’t that of war but of Resistance. However, the new thing is that Trump and Netanyahu might be forcing the region n to head toward war. I am not saying that there will be one. However, it might take place.”

“If a large war erupts in the region, you don’t know where it will begin or how it will evolve,” he added, “This will happen through a war on Gaza, Lebanon or even a war on Syria because of the failure of the scheme prepared for the country.”

Meanwhile, Sayyed Nasrallah urged “The axis of the Resistance to be prepared for this war and turn this threat into an opportunity.”

“We must prepare surprises and sophisticated weapons for any future war,” he confirmed, reiterating that the Resistance is working day and night to get all kinds of arms that will allow it to rise victorious in any future war.”

Moreover, Hezbollah Secretary General underscored that “the Lebanese Resistance has surprises and modern arms for any future war.”

“If a great war takes place, all options are on table including to go beyond the Galilee,” he unveiled, assuring that “The Resistance in Lebanon is stronger than ever.”

Once again, His Eminence explained that “The axis of Resistance is composed of Iran, Palestine, Syria, Lebanon and also Yemen.”

In addition, he underscored that “The relationship between Hezbollah, Hamas and Iran, and Hamas has not stopped in one day and today things are much better than before and we have returned to a normal relationship as in the past.”

Sayyed Nasrallah also viewed that “The Iranian Al-Quds Force is essential in preparing for the great war.”

“We’ve received a message from Ansarullah in Yemen that they were ready send tens of thousands of fighters in case “Israel” launched a war even if the Saudi war didn’t stop on Yemen,” he uncovered.

On another level, the Resistance Leader said. “Despite the fact that fighting Daesh [Arabic Acronym for the terrorist “ISIS”/ “ISIL”] group is tougher than fighting “Israel”, it would have been possible to end up Daesh earlier wasn’t it for the American assistance.”

“Our existence in the Southern #Syrian front worries “Israel”,” he said, noting that “Israelis” are afraid from transporting Ammonia tanks after we threatened that we’re going to target them.”

Sayyed Nasrallah further asserted that “Hezbollah is fully aware of the “Israeli” weak points.”

In addition, the Resistance Leader stated that Hezbollah is sure that “Israel” with the support of the US assassinated Martyr Leader Imad Mughnyieh.

On another level, His Eminence unveiled that recent US administrations have tried to contact Hezbollah.

On this level, he highlighted that Hezbollah has “received proposals from Bush administration and [former President Barack]Obama’s intelligence to communicate with us.”

“I don’t think the Trump administration made any offers [recently]. The last American attempt to communicate with us was after he was elected, but he had yet to be inaugurated.”

Nevertheless, Sayyed Nasrallah detailed previous proposals by formed US President George Bush and his Vice President Dick Cheney.

“Cheney sent an offer with a person of Lebanese origins with an American passport in return for certain commitments. This offer came in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, Al-Qaeda attacks,” he explained.

According to His Eminence, “They offered to remove us from the terrorist list, to release our detainees behind “Israeli” bars, to lift US opposition on Hezbollah’s participation in the Lebanese government, to open diplomatic channels with us as well as to give us $2 billion and to keep our weapons, except for Katyusha weapons.”.

“In return, we were asked to be committed not to use our weapons against “Israel”. We were allowed to keep them, but not use them against “Israel”. We were asked not to provide any support, training or weapons to the Palestinians as well as to support the US in Al-Qaeda file,” he added.

Hezbollah, Sayyed Nasrallah unveiled “rejected Bush’s offer.” He further noted that “Obama’s administration, via US intelligence agencies, tried to contact the party through intermediaries, but these also failed.”

On the same front, the Resistance Leader uncovered that “there’s informational cooperation with some European intelligence services. Cooperation focused on the fight against Daesh.”

Regarding Syria, Sayyed Nasrallah announced that “There is a big and general victory in Syria, but we can’t talk about a final one. However, the war on Syria is in its final stages.”

“I’ve met Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad weeks ago,” he mentioned, stressing that “Al-Assad’s candidacy for a new term is old and settled.”

He also stated: “When we talk about a great victory in Syria, we must talk about the main factor which is the Syrians and the personality of the Syrian President Al-Assad.”

Once again, His Eminence reiterated Hezbollah’s commitment to defend Syria, “We won’t hesitate to defend Syria if it is under the “Israeli” aggression.”

In parallel, he confirmed that “Hezbollah entered Syria with a specific objective and the decision to leave Syria is linked to the Syrian leadership.”

Moving to the Lebanese front, Sayyed Nasrallah viewed that Lebanese PM Saad Hariri is excused not to declare that he was detained in Saudi Arabia.

“The Saudi scheme was driving Lebanon into a civil war,” he cautioned, pointing out that “The Saudi scheme included meetings in which the number of the fighters and how to deliver weapons in the coming civil war was discussed.”

According to His Eminence, “The Saudi scheme was to make Lebanon fall into governmental vacuum and thus into chaos.”

He further mentioned that “Saudi Arabia’s allies have informed Lebanese officials of the Saudi scheme and France has data regarding that.”

Expressing openness to meet rivals, Sayyed Nasrallah said: “When there is a need for the bilateral meeting, I have no problem to meet Hariri or Jumblatt, but I do not ask for that.”

On the continuous Saudi aggression on Yemen, His Eminence predicted that “Because of the Saudi stubborn position, it seems that the Saudi aggression won’t end soon.”

“Yemenis are not in a position to surrender in face of Saudi Arabia, and the Saudi wants a bloody victory in Yemen no matter what the cost is,” he added, noting that ” It seems that the war in Yemen is long and there is no contact with Saudi Arabia.”

Source: Al-Mayadeen interview, Translated by Al-Ahed news