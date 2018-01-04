Iran Protests…CIA Fingerprints?

Posted on January 4, 2018 by uprootedpalestinians

RonPaulLibertyReport

Is it just a coincidence that the biggest protests since 2009 have hit Iran shortly after a secret agreement was revealed between Washington, Tel Aviv, and Riyadh to destabilize Iran? And shortly after a new Executive Order was issued by President Trump allowing him to seize US assets of anyone he deems a “human rights abuser” …or anyone who aids a designated “human rights abuser”?

