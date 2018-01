Posted on by martyrashrakat

Posted on

The feature image that Russia Today selected when i uploaded this video is quite cheesy, but the comments by Russian Patriarch Kirill are actually quite powerful and relevant.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Christians, Orthodox, Palestine, Promised Land, Religion, Richard Edmondson, Russia, The End Game, Zionist entity |