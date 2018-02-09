Sheikh Qassem: Lebanon’s Solidarity, Power Deterred Israeli Aggressive Schemes

Posted on by martyrashrakat

February 9, 2018

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed on Friday that Lebanon’s solidarity and power deterred the Israeli aggressive schemes, emphasizing that the Resistance will always confront any Zionist move against Lebanon.

Delivering a speech during Hezbollah ceremony held to announce the party’s electoral machine in Beirut and Mount Lebanon, Sheikh Qassem said that the recent case of challenging the Israeli threats against Lebanon’s seashore oil investments confirm the golden formula, people-army-resistance.

Source: Al-Manar Website

Lebanon officially signed its first offshore oil and gas exploration and production contracts for two energy blocks Friday with a consortium of France’s Total, Italy’s Eni and Russia’s Novatek.

At a ceremony held at BIEL in central Beirut to mark the signing of the agreements, President Michel Aoun said, “We are happy for joining the club of oil producing states, embarking on a historical epoch.”

Energy Minister Cesar Abi Khalil vowed there would be full exploration in offshore energy Block 9, which lies in waters disputed by the Zionist occupation entity.

“We have confirmed and reaffirmed that Block 9 is located within the Lebanese maritime waters and is fully subject to the sovereignty of the Lebanese state,” Abi Khalil said. “And its exploration activities will be fully implemented.”

Source: Al-Manar Website and Daily Star

