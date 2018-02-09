Syrian Army, Allies Nearing Full Control of Pockets in Hama, Aleppo Countryside

Posted on by martyrashrakat

February 9, 2018

Syrian Army and allies were on Friday nearing the complete control of pockets locating in Aleppo’s southern countryside and Hama’s northeastern countryside.

Hezbollah’s War Media Center reported on Friday that the allied forces established control on 17 villages and towns in the area following clashes with ISIL Takfiri group.

Earlier on Thursday, the Syrian Army and the allied forces took control of eight towns and villages also on the area.

SANA news agency reported that Syrian Army units launched intensive military operations against the gatherings and fortified positions of ISIL terrorists in the last span of the pockets locating in the administrative borders of Hama and Aleppo countryside.

The agency named the liberated towns and villages on Thursday as: Kaser Ebn Wardan, al-Msetbeh, Rasem Madha, Jib al-Hab, Rajem Jaara, Makhlaf Shamali, Ayn Zarka, and Abu Mayal.

In the last weeks the allied forces have been besieging the Takfiri terrorists in the region.

Source: Hezbollah War Media Center

February 9, 2018

The Syrian army and allies on Friday tightened control over 16 villages and towns in the area between Hama northeastern countryside and Aleppo southern countryside.

SANA’s reporter said that the army units continued advance in the pocket where ISIL terrorists are positioned in the area between Aleppo southern countryside and Hama northeastern countryside, seizing control of villages and towns of Irtwaziet Mikhlaf, Mikhlaf, Rasm Jeb al-Himlan, Jeb al-Jimlan, Ein al-Na’jeh, Rasm al-Dab’e, Ma’r Shimali, Ma’r Janoubi, Koreij, Tel Shwieh, Rasm al-Sabl, Abu Ajweh Sharqi, Tibaret al-Jareera, al-Mweileh, and Abu Ajweh Gharbi.

A number of ISIL terrorists were killed as their weapons and vehicles were destroyed due to the fierce clashes with the army units which resulted in seizing the control of the mentioned towns and villages.

The army engineering units are dismantling IEDs and mines planted by the terrorists in the liberated villages.

Source: SANA

Related Videos

Related News

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, Hama, ISIL, Syrian Army, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel | Tagged: Aleppo, Idlib |