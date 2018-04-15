Syrian Ambassador quotes Orwell: ‘In a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act’

Posted on by Richard Edmondson

Another Security Council meeting today…and as before, the last speaker, once again, was Syrian Ambassador Bashar Jaafari. Syria is not a Security Council member, but under the guidelines in place, whenever a country becomes the subject of a Security Council debate, its representative is recognized to speak. In his remarks, Jaafari quoted the famous line from George Orwell about truth-telling during times of universal deceit–and Jaafari’s speech was rather admirable, containing quite a few revolutionary acts in its own right.

Another development on Friday was an announcement from the Russian Ministry of Defense. According to the MoD, it has evidence that the alleged chemical attack in Douma was staged. This evidence includes soil samples from the site of the alleged attack (in which no traces of chemical poisoning were found) as well as statements from medical personnel at the Douma hospital that of all people treated in the hospital on the day of the alleged attack, none showed symptoms of exposure to any type of nerve agent or poison gas. According to MoD spokesperson Igor Konashenkov:

“The Russian Defense Ministry has plenty of evidence that on April 7, a planned provocation was carried out in Douma with the aim of misleading the world community. The provocation’s real purpose today is clear to everyone — to prod the United States to launch missile strikes against Syria… “We managed to find direct participants in the shooting of this video and interview them. Today we are presenting a live interview of these people. Duma residents in detail told us how the filming was conducted, in what episodes they took part themselves and what they did… “During the provision of first aid, unknown people ran into the hospital, some of them with video cameras, who started screaming, panicking and pouring everyone with water from hoses, shouting that everyone was poisoned with toxic agents. Patients… and their relatives in panic began to pour water on each other…”

One of those interviewed by the MoD is a man who works in the hospital’s emergency room. Footage from that interview is in the video below:

Despite the overwhelming evidence the attack was staged, Nikki Haley is still sticking to her script. Here are her remarks from the Security Council meeting today:

