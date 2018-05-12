Kevin Barrett on Gilad and ID politics.

Posted on May 12, 2018 by samivesusu

May 07, 2018  /  Gilad Atzmon

Ahead of my current USA tour, Kevin Barrett recorded this brilliant short promo.

USA DATES, May 2018: NY, WI, IL, CO, OE and CA

 

Monday 7 May, 2018 @ 7 pm, Africa and Zionism – Dissecting anti-black racism in Israel and beyond, led by El-Hajj Mauri’ Saalakhan and Gilad Atzmon, ,39 Eldridge St 4th Fl, Chinatown, NYC

Tuesday 8 May,  2018 @ 7 pm, Truth, Truthfulness & Palestine – a talk and Q&A with Gilad Atzmon,  353 West 48th Street (2nd Floor), room 1, NYC

Thursday 10 May, 6.30 – 8 pm ,Truth, Truthfulness & Palestine – a talk and Q&A with Gilad Atzmon followed by a music party. Meeting @ Wil Mar Center, Mendota Rook, 953 Jenifer St. Madison, WI

Friday 11 May, 8 pm Truth, Truthfulness and Palestine, a talk and Q&A with Gilad Atzmon –  AL Nahda 10555 Southwest Highway, Worth, IL (Chicago)

Saturday 12 May, Rich Forer and Gilad Atzmon with WE ARE CHANGE Denver 6.30 pm. 7401 W. 59th St, Arvada, CO.

Sunday 13 May, 12.30 Rich Forer and Gilad Atzmon,Truth and Truthfulness in Americaprivate meeting in Denver, Co. Please contact me if you want to attend.

Sunday 13 May, 3.00 pm Jazz & Beyond,Come and see how Gilad blends, bop with Middle Eastern folk music.  The Mercury Café, 2199 California St, Denver. CO

Monday 14 May, Jazz night, Dan Schulte -bass, Fred Ingram – drums, Steve Cleveland – kb. 7:30 pm till 9 pm, Sanctuary at the Southminster Presbyterian Church, 12250 SW Denney Road, Beaverton, Oregon

Tuesday 15 May, Today is the Day, Truth, Truthfulness and Palestine,   The Clackamas Truth and Inquiry Group at 15815 SE 82nd Dr., Clackamas, OR in the Denny’s Banquet Room at 7 pm.

Wednesday 16 May 7 – 9 pm Gilad with Jason Hanna and the Bullfighters at the Riviera Supper Club, 7777 University Ave. LA Mesa CA 91941 (San Diego)

Thursday 17 May, Morning talk in SD. This event is private – if you want to attend please contact Gilad.

Saturday 19 May2:00 PM, Gilad Atzmon in Los Angeles – Music by Fritz Heede and Gilad Atzmon  followed by a talk  on the current dystopia  by Gilad   1827 S Hope St, Los Angeles, CA 90015

Sunday 20 May, Santa Barbara. Ca TBA

Tuesday 22 May Bay Area. CA TBA

Gilad Atzmon, Identity Politics, Jewish Ideology, Jewish Mentality, Jewish Power, Kevin Barrett, Nazi Israel, USA

« »

