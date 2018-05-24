US Warplanes Strike Syrian Army Bases In Deir Ez-Zor

Posted on May 24, 2018 by martyrashrakat

Local Editor

24-05-2018 | 09:31

So-called US-led coalition warplanes targeted several Syrian military positions in the country’s eastern province of Deir Ez-Zor.
US Warplanes

“Some of our military positions between Albu Kamal and Hmeimeh were hit this morning in an aggression by American coalition warplanes,” according to a report by Syria’s official news agency, SANA, quoting a military source.

The early Thursday comments further included that no casualties were caused by the attacks but only resulted in “material damage.”

The US-led coalition has been conducting airstrikes against what are it claims[the Arabic acronym for terrorist ‘ISIS/ISIL’ group] to be Daesh targets inside Syria since September 2014 without any authorization from the Damascus government or a UN mandate. 

The military alliance, however, was repeatedly accused of targeting and killing civilians. It has also been largely incapable of achieving its declared goal of destroying the terrorist group.

Earlier in the day, Syrian army and allied forces repelled Daesh terrorist attacks on a number of military sites in Deir Ez-Zor near the Iraqi border.

Daesh militants sought to attack army outposts on the outskirts of al-Mayadeen town, some 44 kilometers southeast of the provincial capital city of Deir Ez-Zor, but they were confronted by the Syrian army and allied forces.

Meanwhile, it was not identified how many terrorists were killed and wounded in the process, and how much of their munitions were destroyed.

The attacks came in parallel with the full liberation of neighborhoods south of the Syrian capital Damascus from the clutches of Daesh.

The anti-Daesh battle has been ongoing since April 19 to recapture the area covering Yarmouk camp and the adjacent districts of Qadam, Tadamun and al-Hajar al-Aswad.
Source: News Agencies, Edited by website team
US-led Coalition Aircraft Carry Out Strikes On Syrian Government Forces Simultaneously With ISIS Attacks - Reports

24.05.2018

US-led coalition aircraft carried out strikes on Syrian pro-government government forces in the Homs-Deir Ezzor desert area last night, the Syrian state-run media and the Hezbollah media wing in Syria reported.

According to reports, the strikes targeted pro-government forces positions near al-Bukamal, al-Mayadin and the T2 pumping station.

The Syrian state-run media emphasized that the strikes had taken place amid the continued attacks by ISIS on government positions near the desert area.

Captain Bill Urban, a spokesman for US Central Command, denied any knowledge about these strikes, according to Reuters.

“We have no operational reporting of a US-led coalition strike against pro-Syrian regime targets or forces,” Captain Urban said.

Russian military source denies US bombed Syrian Army troops in Deir Ezzor: RT

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 A.M.) – A Russian military source told Russia Today this morning that the reports alleging the U.S. bombed the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in Deir Ezzor are inaccurate.

According to the RT source, the reports of the U.S. attack are not “consistent with the reality.”

The RT military source did not give anymore details.

Shortly after the reported bombing, a Pentagon spokesperson told RIA Novosti that they had “no information” regarding the alleged bombing.

The Syrian military claimed the U.S. Coalition bombed their positions near the T-2 Pumping Station at approximately 1:00 A.M. (Damascus Time).

Related Video

Related News

Advertisements

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Axis of Resistance, ISIL, SAA, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel | Tagged: |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: