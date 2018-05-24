US Warplanes Strike Syrian Army Bases In Deir Ez-Zor

24-05-2018 | 09:31
“Some of our military positions between Albu Kamal and Hmeimeh were hit this morning in an aggression by American coalition warplanes,” according to a report by Syria’s official news agency, SANA, quoting a military source.
The early Thursday comments further included that no casualties were caused by the attacks but only resulted in “material damage.”
The US-led coalition has been conducting airstrikes against what are it claims[the Arabic acronym for terrorist ‘ISIS/ISIL’ group] to be Daesh targets inside Syria since September 2014 without any authorization from the Damascus government or a UN mandate.
The military alliance, however, was repeatedly accused of targeting and killing civilians. It has also been largely incapable of achieving its declared goal of destroying the terrorist group.
Earlier in the day, Syrian army and allied forces repelled Daesh terrorist attacks on a number of military sites in Deir Ez-Zor near the Iraqi border.
Daesh militants sought to attack army outposts on the outskirts of al-Mayadeen town, some 44 kilometers southeast of the provincial capital city of Deir Ez-Zor, but they were confronted by the Syrian army and allied forces.
Meanwhile, it was not identified how many terrorists were killed and wounded in the process, and how much of their munitions were destroyed.
The attacks came in parallel with the full liberation of neighborhoods south of the Syrian capital Damascus from the clutches of Daesh.
The anti-Daesh battle has been ongoing since April 19 to recapture the area covering Yarmouk camp and the adjacent districts of Qadam, Tadamun and al-Hajar al-Aswad.
US-LED COALITION AIRCRAFT CARRY OUT STRIKES ON SYRIAN GOVERNMENT FORCES SIMULTANEOUSLY WITH ISIS ATTACKS – REPORTS
24.05.2018
US-led coalition aircraft carried out strikes on Syrian pro-government government forces in the Homs-Deir Ezzor desert area last night, the Syrian state-run media and the Hezbollah media wing in Syria reported.
According to reports, the strikes targeted pro-government forces positions near al-Bukamal, al-Mayadin and the T2 pumping station.
The Syrian state-run media emphasized that the strikes had taken place amid the continued attacks by ISIS on government positions near the desert area.
Captain Bill Urban, a spokesman for US Central Command, denied any knowledge about these strikes, according to Reuters.
“We have no operational reporting of a US-led coalition strike against pro-Syrian regime targets or forces,” Captain Urban said.
Russian military source denies US bombed Syrian Army troops in Deir Ezzor: RT
BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 A.M.) – A Russian military source told Russia Today this morning that the reports alleging the U.S. bombed the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in Deir Ezzor are inaccurate.
According to the RT source, the reports of the U.S. attack are not “consistent with the reality.”
Shortly after the reported bombing, a Pentagon spokesperson told RIA Novosti that they had “no information” regarding the alleged bombing.
The Syrian military claimed the U.S. Coalition bombed their positions near the T-2 Pumping Station at approximately 1:00 A.M. (Damascus Time).
Related Video
Related News
- Pentagon says they have no information on alleged attack against Syrian troops in Deir Ezzor
- Syrian Army reinforcements pour into east Deir Ezzor to launch big offensive
- In Maps: Possible Objectives Of First Phase Of Expected Syrian Army Advance In Daraa Province
- Part Of Daraa Militants Requests Negotiations With Government Ahead Of Expect Syrian Army Advance
- COMMANDER OF US-BACKED FORCES ACCUSES RUSSIA OF COOPERATING WITH ISIS
- Complete map of Syrian War – May update
- Israel warns Damascus not to use air defenses against Israeli jets inside Syria
- Syrian Army uncovers large network of tunnels under Yarmouk Camp (video)
Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Axis of Resistance, ISIL, SAA, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel | Tagged: Deir Ezzor |
Leave a Reply