US Warplanes Strike Syrian Army Bases In Deir Ez-Zor

Local Editor

24-05-2018 | 09:31

So-called US-led coalition warplanes targeted several Syrian military positions in the country’s eastern province of Deir Ez-Zor.



“Some of our military positions between Albu Kamal and Hmeimeh were hit this morning in an aggression by American coalition warplanes,” according to a report by Syria’s official news agency, SANA, quoting a military source.



The early Thursday comments further included that no casualties were caused by the attacks but only resulted in “material damage.”



The US-led coalition has been conducting airstrikes against what are it claims[the Arabic acronym for terrorist ‘ISIS/ISIL’ group] to be Daesh targets inside Syria since September 2014 without any authorization from the Damascus government or a UN mandate.



The military alliance, however, was repeatedly accused of targeting and killing civilians. It has also been largely incapable of achieving its declared goal of destroying the terrorist group.



Earlier in the day, Syrian army and allied forces repelled Daesh terrorist attacks on a number of military sites in Deir Ez-Zor near the Iraqi border.



Daesh militants sought to attack army outposts on the outskirts of al-Mayadeen town, some 44 kilometers southeast of the provincial capital city of Deir Ez-Zor, but they were confronted by the Syrian army and allied forces.



Meanwhile, it was not identified how many terrorists were killed and wounded in the process, and how much of their munitions were destroyed.



The attacks came in parallel with the full liberation of neighborhoods south of the Syrian capital Damascus from the clutches of Daesh.