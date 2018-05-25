Protestors Heckle Nikki Haley During Speech at Texas University

Posted on by Richard Edmondson

Posted on

Nikki Haley was disrupted while attempting to give a speech at the University of Houston this past Tuesday. “Nikki Haley, you can’t hide. You signed off on genocide,” the protesters chanted.

Below is a video that was apparently uploaded by the university’s student media outlet, The Daily Cougar. It includes an interview with one of the protestors and ends with Nikki Haley herself mumbling some idiotic platitudes about how Americans need to be more united–united, presumably, while our government officials support a genocidal, apartheid state.

Lest there be any doubt as to why the protestors are accusing Haley of signing off on genocide, here is a presentation given a few days ago by Zeid Ra’ad al Hussein, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Haley is not “the world’s school marm,” says Palestinian legislator Hanan Ashrawi:

Nikki Haley is a disgrace, an embarrassment to America. She is prime exhibit number one that our government has been totally taken over by a lobby for a foreign country. America is a colony of Israel.

