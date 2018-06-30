Imam Khamenei: The Revolution Is Lasting & Promising, US Desperately Seeks To Divide Iranians

30-06-2018 | 13:46



Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei attended the graduation ceremony of new cadets of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRGC] at Imam Hussein University in Tehran.



In a speech he addressed at the celebration, Imam Khamenei stressed that:

“As a result of patience and piety, the hostile enemies, despite all their prepared cunning, won’t be able to do a thing.”



He further advised all the nation, in particular officials and managers of the Islamic society that “patience means keeping to aims and continuing involvement and active presence; it means considering far future goals.”



The Imam told the attendees that:

“Because you are resisting today, future generations will reach the climax of success; they will reach the climax, but dignity and resistance are yours.”



“The revolution is lasting and promising in case of patience and piety,” the Imam stressed.



“If patience and piety are practiced by our dear youth, government officials and all the people, the enemy will by no means be able to damage you.”



Commenting on the US economic pressure on Iran, the Imam considered that they are in a bid to sow discord among the nation and the government, but such efforts will be futile.



“The enemy’s plan is to create gaps and separations between the establishment and the people, and this design reflects their stupidity because they do not know that the Islamic Republic is nothing but the Iranian nation and these two cannot be separated,” the Imam said Saturday.