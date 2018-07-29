Understanding the ‘Hebrew prophet’ from Palestine: Gilad Atzmon and His Philosophy

By Adriel Kasonta

Source: American Herald Tribune

As we currently see, the Israeli-Palestinian relations have shifted from very bad to worse, giving very little hope (or non) for the two-State solution.

With Israel passing Jewish ‘nation state’ law (which is seen by many as a major shift towards legislated apartheid), the rising concerns of an anti-Semitic sentiment within the political ranks of the Labour Party in Britain, a struggle of the Jewish diaspora from all over the world to reject associating condemnation of Israel with antisemitism, and visible lack of interest of the MSM to acknowledge the right of ALL Jews and non-Jews to participate in those debates (which often results in prevention of the dissent voices from reaching the broader public), I wholeheartedly believe that it is desired to discuss these very important (and often inconvenient) topics with people of various opinions – but at the same time those who have deep understanding of the subject matter.

In this regard, I have approached probably the most accomplished and controversial jazz saxophonist, philosopher, novelist and anti-Zionist writer of our times – Gilad Atzmon.

Born in a secular Jewish family in Tel Aviv and grew up in Jerusalem, by some he is accused of being antisemitic and by others is perceived as the last ‘Hebrew prophet’.

Who is Gilad Atzmon? What does it mean to him to be an ex-Jew? What are, and what has shaped, his views? How looked his life in Israel and what has changed since that time? What can be done to end suffering of the Palestinian people? Does freedom of speech really exist?

These questions – and many others – were answered by my guest, so tune in!

Listen to Adriel Kasonta interviewing Gilad Atzmon here:

Part 1

Part 2