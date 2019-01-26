Sayyed Nasrallah “Breaks the Silence” Tonight via Al-Mayadeen

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is expected to “break” the longtime silence tonight, [Saturday, January 26, 2019] via an interview with al-Mayadeen TV network.

Sayyed Nasrallah’s three-month long media absence opened the door for many rumors regarding his health situation.

According to Arabic-language Beirut-based al-Mayadeen, Sayyed Nasrallah will put an end to the rumors and announce many surprises, discussing several issues that include the cross-border Hezbollah tunnels.

The interview will be aired on 20:30 al-Quds time.

Source: Al-Ahed News

