Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Stronger than Ever, Warsaw Summit Doomed to Fail

Zeinab Essa

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered on Saturday a speech in which he tackled various international and internal topics.

Addressing thousands of people commemorating Leader Martyrs’ Day, Sayyed Nasrallah confirmed that the Resistance’s strength has been increasing linearly on daily basis so that it reached its current power.

“This force did not come without facing difficulties and making sacrifices,” His Eminence stated.

On the event, His Eminence recalled that “Our leaders were strong and never shaken or weaken.”

Back to Sheikh Ragheb Harb martyrdom, he highlighted that late Sheikh Resistance Leader stood firm and refused to shake hands with the Zionists.

“Sayyed Abbas al-Moussawi talked about the coming victory despite the environment of surrender and weakness that prevailed at the time,” he said, noting that “Sayyed Abbas believed in the victory of the resistance and the end of the Zionist occupation to Lebanon and was looking forward towards Al-Quds.”

As he emphasized that the United States and “Israel” have done all what they can do all over the years to defeat the Resistance, Sayyed Nasrallah hailed the fact that the “Resistance has created equations, entered the era of victories and closed behind it the gate of defeat.”

He further denounced the “takfirist, terrorists and others who are only tools in the American scheme.”

Hailing the current Resistance strength, His Eminence revealed that “in the formation of the Resistance there are 40 axes and each axis possesses more than the resistance had on the eve of 2000 liberation.”

“US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was correct in his concern that Hezbollah is now stronger than ever,” he added, pointing out that “The US thinks the source of power is in the weapons, or with money, and so the US sanctions Hezbollah to try to limit its power.”

Moreover, Hezbollah Secretary General underscored that “ the secret of our Resistance’s strength is not only in the weapon but in the strength of faith and determination.”

“The “Israeli” talk about invading Southern Lebanon has become worthless and the Zionists do not trust their army today,” he warned, assuring the Lebanese that “the enemies can’t defeat our Resistance as long as we have this determination and strength.”

Sayyed Nasrallah also said:

“We are strong but we keep our humbleness, specifically with the oppressed people who put their hopes on us, as for the thieves, we treat them differently.”

Undermining the US claims of Hezbollah’s presence in Venezuela, he refuted all the US claims concerning “Hezbollah’s influence and cells in Venezuela.”

“We express our solidarity with Venezuela in face of the American schemes, but the American claims that there’s a Hezbollah influence are funny,” Sayyed Nasrallah clarified.

Back to the “Israelis”, His Eminence sent a sounding message:

“If the “Israelis” have enough information about us, they will become more deterrent.”

“We are strong in the face of the “Israeli” entity and its army isn’t prepared to wage war against us,” he stressed.

In addition, the Resistance Leader unveiled that

“the “Israelis” have become afraid that Hezbollah enters the Galilee and storms their settlements.”

On the regional scene, Sayyed Nasrallah explained that

“The regional conspiracy scheme is resembled by the American hegemony, the occupation of “Israel” and the remaining subordinate regimes.”

Citing an important observation about “Israel’s” role as tool of the US Empire, His Eminence said:

“Netanyahu thinks the Americans work for him but he works for them, and all the others do too.”

“America gathered in 2011 hundred forty countries to eliminate the regime in Syria but it failed,” he added, warning that “the enemies are trying to rally the world to conspire against the resistance after the failure of their wars to eliminate it.”

In parallel, he stressed that “The lack of preparedness of the “Israeli” army is one of the consequences of its loss in 2006 war on Lebanon and 2014 aggression on Gaza.”

Commenting on Warsaw summit, the Resistance Leader emphasized: “Today they are gathering the world in Warsaw to support Netanyahu, besiege Iran and target the axis of resistance, and this does not frighten us.”

However, he assured: “Today we’re in a much better situation than before. Warsaw conference is fragile and its first aim was targeting the Palestinian cause.”

“ [Abd Rbo Mansor]Hadi’s foreign minister sitting next to [Benjamin] Netanyahu confirms who is behind the battle in Yemen. The aggression on Yemen is an “Israeli”-American war carried out by Saudi Arabia, UAE and Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi.”

Lamenting some Gulf monarchies surrender, His Eminence said: “Bahrain’s foreign minister sitting to Netanyahu’s right shows that the ruling regime is part of the “Israeli”-American structure.”

Revealing the goals of the recent conference, Sayyed Nasrallah went on to say: “the real goals of Warsaw Conference is to erase the Palestinian cause, moving towards normalization and gathering in face of Iran and the resistance.”

“Iran today is stronger than being targeted by any war,” His Eminence said, noting that “Iran’s response to threats and sanctions was the participation of tens of millions in the 40th anniversary of the Revolution’s victory .”

He also expressed that the “main concern is over the Palestinian cause and hence the our Islamic people must be aware in the battle against normalization.”

In response, Sayyed Nasrallah uged: “All Arab peoples must return and stand against normalization as the Palestinian people refuse to surrender and normalize.”

On the Syrian front, he announced that “Daesh’s presence in Syria is about to end.”

“Hezbollah was part of the major battle to eliminate Daesh till the Boukmal. The largest area in Syria was liberated by the Syrian army and the allies, including Hezbollah,” His Eminence reiterated, noting that “Who will come out and announce the end of the battle with Desh is the greatest hypocrite in the world Donald Trump.”

According to Hezbollah Secretary General, “ In Lebanon, America was preventing a confrontational with Daesh, and in Iraq, it was America who made Daesh via Trump’s statements.”

Sayyed Nasrallah underscored that “All the evidences confirm that the Americans were a factor in delaying the end of the battle with the Daash and they wanted it to last for many years.”

“This is while Americans created al-Qaeda [terror network] themselves and then claimed to have eliminated it. They emboldened [former Iraqi dictator] Saddam Hussein and supplied him with various weapons of mass destruction, and one day got rid of him over allegations that he had developed such munitions,” he highlighted.

On the internal front, Sayyed Nasrallah said that “Iran had frequently expressed eagerness to assist Lebanon, arguing the Beirut government had turned down such offers due to opposition from the US and Saudi Arabia.”

“The lingering power outage in Lebanon is the result of political bickering. Iran could have resolved the matter with its expertise. It is unwise of the Beirut government to think that Iran wants to wrest control over Lebanon,” he stated, calling the “Lebanese government must not let corruption flourish, and must root out the menace. It must act lawfully and courageously, and spend public funds for civil services.”



