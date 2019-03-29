UAE to “Israel”: Sorry, We Were Wrong!

Posted on by indigoblue76

By Staff

Sorry “Israel” for not being with you when slaughtering Palestinians.

Sorry “Israel” for being wrong all over your long years of occupation.

Sorry “Israel” for not being your killing machine.

Sorry “Israel”, two words that summarize the surrender of some Arab leaders to the “Israeli” entity.

A top Emirati minister surprised no body by his country’s stance. It was blatant as his rulers’ decision to dance on the scattered bodies in Sanaa. But history will not forgive and time will continue to draw the ugly faces of some Arab tyrants.

“The historical choice made by most Arab nations to freeze out ‘Israel’ was “very, very wrong,” UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash is quoted by the Abu Dhabi-based daily The National highlighting the importance of creating a divide between political issues and “lines of communication” with “Israel”.

“Many, many years ago, when there was an Arab decision not to have contact with “Israel”, that was a very, very wrong decision, looking back,” Gargash said.

“The strategic shift needs actually for us to progress on the peace front,” he added.

Alluding to a so-called “one-state solution”, he said: “What we are facing, if we continue on the current trajectory, I think the conversation in 15 years’ time will really be about equal rights in one state.”

“A two-state solution will no longer be feasible because a sort of reduced rump (Palestinian) state will no longer be practical,” Gargash concluded.

