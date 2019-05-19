Trump Defends His Team: Pompeo, Bolton Doing Great Job

Posted on by indigoblue76

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump on Friday pushed back against reports of conflict between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser John Bolton amid tensions between the United States and Iran — calling sourcing cited by reporters “bull—-“.

“Mike Pompeo is doing a great job. Bolton is doing a great job. They make it sound like it’s a conflict,” the president said in a speech to the National Association of Realtors.

The president took issue with the “confidential sources” cited in news articles.

“They say confidential sources. You ever notice they don’t write the names of the people anymore. Everything is ‘a source says’ … The person doesn’t exist, the person is not alive. It’s bull—-,” the president said.

Ahead of his remarks, Trump, on Twitter, described reporting about his administration handling of Iran as “fraudulent.”

“At least Iran doesn’t know what to think, which at this point may very well be a good thing!” Trump said in a tweet.

He furtherrepeated his complaint during his speech.

“They put out so many false messages and Iran is totally confused. I don’t know that might be a good thing,” Trump said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif responded to Trump’s tweet, arguing “it is apparently the US that “doesn’t know what to think.” We in Iran have actually known what to think for millennia — and about the U.S., since 1953.”

