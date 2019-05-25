The Myth of the Sin the Mahatma Would Not Commit – Chapter 3

The Young Indian Nationalist
Unlike Rahmat Ali’s fiery spirit and radical thinking Jinnah’s enduring wisdom infused with a rather uncompromising idealist fervor did tend to tarry a while before this most sincere and passionate ambassador of Hindu-Muslim unity, who staunchly opposed the founding of All India Muslim League (ML) in 1906 and instead joined heads with Hindus, Parsis, Christians and 44 like-minded Muslims in the annual session of All India Congress that year, after all reached the same conclusion as Iqbal and Rahmat Ali.
