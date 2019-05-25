Another Saudi Massacre in Yemen: At Least 12 Martyrs in Taiz

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff

The toll of the latest Saudi crime against Yemeni civilians in the Mawiyah Directorate of Taiz Province has risen to 12 martyrs, the Yemeni Health Ministry reported.

According to the ministry’s Emergency Operations Room, the list of the names of martyrs who were murdered by the Saudi warplane included seven children, with two other old people and three bodies that have not been identified yet.

Meanwhile, the list mentioned the name of one person injured.

The massacre happened when a warplane of the Saudi-American aggression bombed on Friday morning a gas station that belongs to Hasan al-Bahr in the mentioned area.

