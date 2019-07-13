Ansarullah: UAE Pulling Forces Out of Yemen

In an interview with Al-Alam News Network, Mohamed al-Bukhaiti, a member of the political bureau of Ansarullah, said monitoring of the situation suggests that the UAE has pulled its troops out of certain regions of Yemen, although the Abu Dhabi government has not adopted any formal or clear stance on the issue.

It is not clear whether the Emirati withdrawal from Yemen will be partial or complete, he added.

Ansarullah is closely monitoring the situation, and the Yemeni drones and missile are prepared for response to any intensification of the UAE’s stances, Bukhaiti underlined.

He also noted that Ansarullah insists on the full withdrawal of all foreign forces from Yemen, and regards any foreign troops remaining on the Yemeni soil as aggressors and occupiers.

Ansarullah calls for a sustainable peace that would guarantee the security and dignity of all regional nations, and urges respect for the sovereignty and independence of Yemen and the other countries, Bukhaiti concluded.

Yemen’s defenseless people have been under massive attacks by a coalition led by the Saudi regime for more than four years but Riyadh has reached none of its objectives in Yemen so far.

Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia and some of its Arab allies have been carrying out deadly airstrikes against the Houthi Ansarullah movement in an attempt to restore power to fugitive former president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, a close ally of Riyadh.

Official UN figures say that more than 15,000 people have been killed in Yemen since the Saudi-led bombing campaign began.

The Saudi war has impacted over seven million children in Yemen who now face a serious threat of famine, according to UNICEF figures. Over 6,000 children have either been killed or sustained serious injuries since 2015, UN children’s agency said. The humanitarian situation in the country has also been exacerbated by outbreaks of cholera, polio, and measles.