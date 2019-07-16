Yemeni Air Force Targets King Khalid Airbase in Aseer Using Several Qasef 2K Drones

Posted on July 16, 2019 by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Al-Masirah

The Yemeni Army and the Popular Committees carried out large operations on Monday on King Khaled Military Airbase in Khamis Mushait in Aseer with a number of Qasef 2K drones.

Commenting on the operation, Spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said that Qasef 2K drones accurately targeted weapons storage, stoking warplanes and other military sites. He pointed out that the operation also led to a large fire in the arms storage, causing a great deal of confusion and panic.

Saree further noted that the operation comes in retaliation to the crimes of the Saudi aggression and continuous raids against the great Yemeni people, in the past 24 hours there were 20 airstrikes.

He stressed that drones and missile operations will continue, and will expand the circle of targeting in a manner that is not expected by the Saudi regime as long as it continues its aggression, siege and contempt.

Related Videos

Related News

 

Advertisements

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Ansarullah, Saudia, Siege on Yemen, USA, War on Yemen, Wars for Israel, Yemen |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: