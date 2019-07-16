Yemeni Air Force Targets King Khalid Airbase in Aseer Using Several Qasef 2K Drones

The Yemeni Army and the Popular Committees carried out large operations on Monday on King Khaled Military Airbase in Khamis Mushait in Aseer with a number of Qasef 2K drones.
Commenting on the operation, Spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said that Qasef 2K drones accurately targeted weapons storage, stoking warplanes and other military sites. He pointed out that the operation also led to a large fire in the arms storage, causing a great deal of confusion and panic.
Saree further noted that the operation comes in retaliation to the crimes of the Saudi aggression and continuous raids against the great Yemeni people, in the past 24 hours there were 20 airstrikes.
He stressed that drones and missile operations will continue, and will expand the circle of targeting in a manner that is not expected by the Saudi regime as long as it continues its aggression, siege and contempt.
