Israeli forces strike Gaza for 3rd night in a row

Posted on August 17, 2020 by martyrashrakat

By News Desk -2020-08-17

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – For the third night in a row, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) targeted the Gaza Strip with airstrikes and artillery shells.

The Israeli army said, “Tonight, IDF tanks bombed a monitoring site of the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip.”

In its brief statement, the army added, “The bombing came in response to the launching of incendiary and booby-trapped balloons from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in addition to the riots on the security fence.”

No casualties, injuries, or material losses were announced, as the strike was limited to an alleged Hamas watchtower, and no person was present in or around it, according to eyewitnesses.

For several days, the Israeli army has launched intensive airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, in addition to using heavy artillery and tanks to bomb the Gaza Strip, in response to what it claims is the launching of incendiary and booby-trapped balloons from the Gaza Strip towards Israel.

On Sunday morning, the Israeli authorities announced that the coasts of the Gaza Strip would be completely closed to fishermen.

