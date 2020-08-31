In Their Eyes: Sayyed Nasrallah, The Serious, Determined and Intelligent Enemy

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The ‘Israeli’ media system was very keen to comment on Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s speech on the tenth of Muharram.

As the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity has been alarmed and on alert since a month ago, Sayyed Nasrallah masters the skills of the psychological warfare that is damaging the Zionists more than any other military action.

To begin with, Mandy Orzel of the ‘Israeli’ Radio of the South said: Nasrallah is an intelligent person. He saw the massive destruction caused by the Beirut port explosion and heard “Israel’s” threats to destroy the infrastructure in Lebanon, but he wasn’t afraid. He said a little while back: “We will kill one of your soldiers.” This proves that he believes that “Israel” will not respond violently and will not cross the line for the sake of one soldier – this is very sad.

For its part, ‘Israeli’ Channel 13 stressed that the Zionist entity takes Nasrallah’s words very seriously. Hezbollah from now on will work to turn the northern border into an active front line, it added.

Or Heller, the channel’s military correspondent also said that Nasrallah’s statements match the assessment of General Amir Baram, the head of the Northern Command, which notes that Hezbollah will not give up on a retaliatory attack and is looking to kill an “Israeli” soldier on the border fence.

Relatively, “Israel Hayom” newspaper cited “Israeli” Reserve Brigadier general, Shimon Shapira, the former military secretary of “Israeli” PM Benjamin Netanyahu as saying: “I estimate that Nasrallah is determined to maintain the “balance equation” against “Israel” despite the absence of response till now.”

Hezbollah is determined to continue trying to attack “Israeli” military targets near the border, Shapira added.

In the same context, “Israel’s” Kan channel’s Roi Sharon wrote regarding Sayyed Nasrallah’s threat: “The “Israeli” army will remain on high alert for a long period of time.”

Nasrallah insisted on his equation “one for one” and would not accept anything less, and this is contrary to what they believed in “Israel” from the beginning, Sharon added.

“Nasrallah is not looking for a ladder to get off the tree, he wants to kill a soldier, so tension will remain high in the north in the near future as well.”

Meanwhile, Roi Kais, Kan’s commentator on Arab affairs underscored that Hezbollah is drawing a new equation today on the borders in light of the “Israeli” fear of a new operation.

As for ‘Israeli’ Channel 12, the “Israeli” army will remain ready in the north whenever the situation requires so, because there is no intention that Hezbollah is to retreat.

The channel’s military commentator, Ronnie Daniel said Nasrallah wants revenge and a point on the line.

I am not a big fan of the dummies and robots that are placed on the borders. This seems to me childish and inappropriate, he said mocking the latest embarrassing ‘Israeli’ practices along the Lebanese-Palestinian border.

