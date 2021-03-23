Yemeni Armed Forces, Allies Will Soon Liberate Marib, Other Regions – Ansarullah Official

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

A high-ranking member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council says Yemeni armed forces and their allied fighters from Popular Committees will soon liberate the strategic central province of Marib as well as other regions from the grip of Saudi-led coalition forces and their mercenaries.

“God willing, Marib and other regions will be liberated soon. We are withstanding a campaign of aggression and war, which Saudi Arabia, [the United States of] America, Britain, France, the United Arab Emirates and others have imposed on us…,” Mohammed Ali al-Houthi said on Monday.

He added that Saudi and Emirati paramilitary forces, militants loyal to Yemen’s former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, Sudanese mercenaries, and mercenaries from the US-based private military firm, Academi – formerly known as Blackwater – in addition to other foreign troops have been fighting against Yemeni forces.

“We are in a suitable position to defend our land and counter occupation,” al-Houthi pointed out.

Over the past few weeks, Marib has been the scene of large-scale operations by Yemeni troops and allied Popular Committees fighters, who are pushing against Saudi-sponsored pro-Hadi militants.

Sultan al-Samai, a member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, said on Saturday that Yemeni army troops and Popular Committees fighters will liberate the neighboring provinces of Shabwah and Hadhramaut after establishing full control over Marib.

He said the Saudi-led coalition has reaped “nothing but shame from the war, and the prestige of Saudi Arabia and its allies has been badly damaged.”

Samai said it was the United States that provoked Saudi Arabia into aggression against Yemen.

He added that Yemeni armed forces have located “hundreds of vital targets deep inside Saudi Arabia that will be struck in case the aggression and siege continue.”

“We are determined to remove Saudi-led coalition forces from all Yemeni provinces. Liberation of every iota of Yemen’s land is a national and religious duty, independent from the path of negotiations,” he said.

