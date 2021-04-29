Jewish Settlers Set Palestinian Vehicles on Fire near Jerusalem (VIDEO)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

April 28, 2021

Jewish settlers set Palestinian cars on fire. (Photo: Video Grab)

Jewish settlers Wednesday overnight set three Palestinian-owned vehicles on fire near the village of Beit Iksa, northwest of Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Local sources said that a group of Jewish settlers torched the vehicles, which were parked nearby the illegal Israeli settlement of Ramot, spray-painted racist graffiti, and smashed the window shields of other vehicles parked in the area.

Jewish settlers burn cars, sabotage others in Beit Iksa town https://t.co/eCqs8KiN5I — Joe Catron 𓂆 #SaveSheikhJarrah (@jncatron) April 28, 2021

In March, Jewish settlers set two Palestinian vehicles on fire and scrawled hate graffiti in the village.

“Price tag” refers to an underground anti-Palestinian Israeli group that routinely attacks Palestinians in the occupied territories and inside Israel.

The Israeli government still refuses to label it as a terrorist organization and considers it only a group of vandals.

Settlers Violence Alert!



Israeli fanatic settlers set Palestinian vehicles to fire in Beit Iksa village in occupied #Jerusalem last night. These Israeli settlers storm Palestinian villages under the protection of Israeli forces. pic.twitter.com/21SumrpDyy — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 28, 2021

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

Settler violence includes property and mosque arsons, stone-throwing, uprooting of crops and olive trees, attacks on vulnerable homes, among others.

There are over 700,000 Israeli settlers living in colonial settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Nazi Israel | Tagged: Alquds, Israeli Racism and Brutality, Popular Resistance, Settlers Attacks, Zionist barbarism |